(Photo: Tess Meyer)

When it comes to creating a sense of bold, epic visual storytelling on stage, there are few designers today who can match Rachel Hauck. The Tony-winning set designer has taken audiences to the Underworld, out at sea, to the ballroom scene, and more, with shows like Hadestown, What the Constitution Means to Me, Swept Away, and Cats: The Jellicle Ball. Now, she’s tackling the heavens, bringing her signature sensibility to Galileo, one of this season’s highly-anticipated original musicals.

Like so many, Hauck first came to the theatre young and without a clear plan. She recalls tagging along with a friend to build scenery on the weekend during her freshman year of high school.

“I walked into the room where they had the model of the set – the show was being designed by an architect – and I just looked at that model, and I was completely fascinated,” she remembers. “And I never wanted to do anything else, and just pursued it with a single-minded focus. I just understood something about telling a story from that perspective, thinking about the world that holds it.”

Today, Hauck’s professional life is just a little bit bigger than those high school “cafetorium” productions. We’re speaking right in the middle of load-in for Galileo, and she’s juggling multiple projects at different stages – requiring a lot of delegation and trust. With the support of “my incredible team of associates, incredibly gifted designers in their own right,” she keeps it all moving along – and she doesn’t forget to marvel at the creative joy of it all.

“It’s really lucky for me,” she says. “How thrilling, right? To be walking back and forth from my studio, to the theater to see how the build is going, and then back to [the studio] to get back to work on the next thing. You’re switching your focus constantly between stuff that’s being made, stuff that’s on stage, stuff that’s still in your brain and is just starting.”

Phtoto: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Galileo is the latest in a line of high-profile shows Hauck has designed, and it’s an exciting reunion with past collaborators, too.

“I felt really excited when Michael [Mayer] called. We’d been working on Swept Away, and he said there’s this new show, can I send you the music. And I got about ten demos, early on, and I was just immediately drawn to the music and the sound of it and the energy,” Hauck says. “It’s a political story that is very well-known, but I had never thought about this part of it; I’d never known the story of Galileo and his friend who becomes the Pope! Just the complexity of the conversation, about absorbing changing science and burying the truth.”

Hauck’s concept for the show leans on a dual visual language: referencing the centuries-ago period of the story alongside the contemporary rock sound of the music. The process has been a “conversation,” as she puts it, both between the differing influences and between her design work and the other elements of the show’s creative vision. She also keeps in mind the fluctuating nature of new work, especially one that takes the story sweeping across locales.

“I don’t want the scenery to be a thing that gets in the way of rewrites,” she says. “Finding a way to keep these locations as fluid as possible is a big part of how we’ve solved the design of the show.” The designs also were compressed in some ways from their Berkeley Rep run, in order to fit into the smaller (and older) space of the historic Shubert Theater while still ensuring audiences on all three levels get the full experience.

“It’s an engineering feat, what’s happening on that stage!” Hauck says. “When you’re building scenery at this level, you’re working with the best of the best of the best.”

Hauck has designed for both musicals and straight plays, and while the two bring some technical differences (she notes, for instance, that musicals tend to be more complex to execute), they hold some commonalities in their design foundations.

“They always start from [thinking about] what’s the need of the piece? What does the play hold emotionally, and how do you support that visually?” she explains. “It’s always a thrill to be the first person to be trusted with a new piece. And it means some of the stuff isn’t solved yet!” She recalls, for instance, how it took four successive productions of Hadestown to fully figure out the now-famous visual transition into the Underworld, with music and script and design all evolving over time. Likewise, she notes how Galileo’s Berkeley run helped her team learn a lot about how the set’s translucent structure materials behave under stage lights and what that means for the design overall.

“I have to be emotionally involved with the material I’m working on,” she adds. “The activist in me is really drawn to different kinds of activism, whether it’s political or the way communities are represented onstage, or a story we haven’t heard about. I feel very lucky to be in a world where I get to work with those writers as they’re thinking about these things happening in our world.”

Hauck sees a lot of hope in that world, too.

“I lock onto how much the doors have opened. I mean, we got to do Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway! Can you imagine!” she enthuses. “It does really feel like there is some change in kicking those doors open. And there’s much more to do, but there has been such an introduction of new artists who have been given the opportunity to let their brilliance show.”

Even with these lofty thoughts and inspirational ideas, Hauck’s first line of advice for up-and-coming theatre professionals is simple.

“Go to work!” she says. “Find out what kind of work excites you and whose work you admire, and come in the door. You have to develop the skills – come do it. I believe the world now acknowledges the deficit of women making technical theatre. There’s still a pretty big imbalance; I’m seeing more than I used to, but it’s nowhere near even, and the same with people of color. We need to get underrepresented communities in this. It’s hard to imagine doing it until someone does it before you – but people are doing it now. There’s as many ways into the business as there are different people who do it.”

Lightning Round

What’s on your playlist or watchlist right now: “I listen to a lot of radio, because it both lets me imagine things and lets me have a quiet murmur that’s not coming at me!”

If you could, what other area of theatre would you master: “Dance. Or singing! I would really give anything to be able to sing.”

What’s a favorite moment of yours in Galileo? “There are a few, and they really revolve around the power of the voices in this show. There’s some really unexpected moments between these giants in the second act of the show. [It’s about] what’s happening between these characters, and sung at a level that’s like, I can’t believe I’m in the room!”

What’s a detail from your work that you’re especially proud of or hope people noticed? “You know, there are lots of them! But I feel grateful that people don’t focus on that. It’s so hard to execute some of this… and may the audience never worry about it once. I want them to feel the results of it, because when you get it right, it’s effortless.”

What would a dream project look like? Or is there a specific show/title you’ve always wanted to design for? “I would love to do a Threepenny Opera, I would love to do a Sweeney Todd. I love these big, massive, dark, industrial worlds!”

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