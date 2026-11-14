Sharrod Williams Named First Recipient Of She Well Read X Gatekeeper Press Publishing Journeys Grant

Broadway actor and multidisciplinary artist Sharrod Williams has been selected as the first recipient of the Publishing Journeys Grant through the She Well Read podcast and Gatekeeper Press partnership.

Launched in June 2026 by She Well Read podcast hosts Alana Baumann and Samra Michael, the initiative supports aspiring authors from historically marginalized communities by providing professional resources to take original fiction or nonfiction stories from manuscript to print. Luis Javier Reyna Mijangos, Director of Marketing & Business Development at Gatekeeper Press, is the founder of the Publishing Journeys Grant. Through collaborations, he helps champion emerging authors by providing direct access to publishing and greater visibility.

"This entire process has been such a joy for us! Getting to discover so many incredible writers and their work has been a reminder of just how much talent is out there. When we read Sharrod's application, we both had that gut feeling that his was the one. We couldn't be more excited to continue this journey with him, champion his work, and eventually hold that finished book in our hands. We can't wait for the world to read it!" said She Well Read podcast hosts, Alana Baumann and Samra Michael.

A lifelong storyteller and performer, Williams grew up in Newark, New Jersey. He is a proud alumnus of The Newark Boys Chorus School and Arts High School, the nation's first public high school dedicated to visual and performing arts. His love of music, dance, and acting took him to stages nationally and internationally, including Broadway appearances in Tuck Everlasting and the 2016 revival of CATS. His additional theatrical credits include Hamilton (Chicago), Moulin Rouge! The Musical, A Chorus Line, and Bring It On: The Musical.

'When I got the news, I was shocked! I had zero expectations-let alone winning. Truthfully, a wave of self-doubt struck me. But I quickly asked myself, 'WHY NOT ME?' Believing in myself first got me here. But knowing this team also believes in me, my vision, and the communities I represent is the ultimate affirmation and gift. One I will cherish always,' Williams said of receiving the award.

Williams is also the founder and CEO of Cocoa Dusted Media, a multimedia production company developing original stories centered in BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities. The grant Willi support his literary debut, the first installment of a planned three-book fiction series and the company's first literary project. Valued at $8,500, the award includes professional editing, cover design, hardcover and paperback formatting and distribution, eBook services, and author copies through Gatekeeper Press's Premium Book Publishing Package. Williams will work one-on-one with a dedicated Author Manager, coordinating his full publishing team and guide him from manuscript through publication and worldwide distribution. Williams will retain full creative control, 100% of his rights, and 100% of his net royalties.

'Stories like Sharrod's are why we do this work at Gatekeeper Press. We're proud to award him the Publishing Journeys Grant and to champion his debut novel from manuscript to publication. With his rights and net royalties staying with him, Sharrod gets to decide where this story goes next. I can't wait to see what he does with the book and what doors it opens for him. Welcome to the Gatekeeper Press family, Sharrod,' said Luis Javier Reyna Mijangos, Director of Marketing & Business Development at Gatekeeper Press.

Williams' debut novel, an LGBTQ+ contemporary romance, is tentatively slated for release in late 2027. The planned three-book series follows three Black gay men forced to confront their deeply held belief that marriage is not for them as they prepare to return to the place where it all began. Williams is also expected to appear as a guest on the She Well Read podcast in 2027 to discuss the grant, his literary journey, and his transition into publishing.

About Sharrod Williams

Sharrod Williams (he/him/his) is an award-winning multidisciplinary artist and author-in-the-making based in New York City. He graduated cum laude from Montclair State University completing a dual-major in Dance and Communication Studies. His career spans Broadway, television, film, and digital media, including Neighbors (Creator, Writer, Executive Producer), Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+), Every Right (Executive Producer), and Happy, Yummy, Chicken. His additional television appearances include Good Morning America, The Today Show, and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. He is the founder of Cocoa Dusted Media, a multimedia production house launched in 2020. To stay up on all the good vibes, visit www.SharrodWilliams.com and follow @SharrodSharrod7 on all socials.

About She Well Read

Founded by Alana Baumann and Samra Michael, She Well Read is a book club podcast celebrating literature, pop culture, and community. Through engaging discussions, author conversations, and listener-selected reads, the podcast creates an inclusive space for readers at every stage of their literary journey. Available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and their official website.

About Gatekeeper Press

Gatekeeper Press helps authors bring their books to market through assisted independent publishing. Authors work with a dedicated Author Manager and a full publishing team for services including professional editing, cover design, formatting, and worldwide distribution. Authors retain full creative control, 100% of their rights, and 100% of their net royalties.

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