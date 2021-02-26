Sharrod Williams' Award-Winning Web Series, NEIGHBORS Released on YouTube

Created by, written by, and starring Sharrod Williams (Cats, Tuck Everlasting, Hamilton - Chicago), NEIGHBORS is a seven-episode web-series that celebrates love, friendship, people of color, and the Queer experience.

The series tells the story of recently unemployed actors and best friends Sharrod and Joey, as they navigate pandemic life, new interracial relationships, and a secret that threatens their friendship for good.

Season 1 of NEIGHBORS is now available to stream on YouTube. The series also includes an after show called "KeeKee Giggle" where Executive Producer, Sharrod Williams chats with the cast and crew about the story, their characters, and behind the scenes moments. NEIGHBORS is the first brain child of Williams' multi-media brand, Cocoa Dusted Productions.

The cast includes Williams and Rosario, with Christopher Rice (Hamilton - Tour, The Book of Mormon, Pretty Woman), Matthew Petrucelli (Shakespeare's Globe, Edinburgh Fringe), Gizel Jimenez (Wicked, Avenue Q), Brandon Nase (Cats - Tour, The Black Clown), Elisabeth Willis (The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey), Shaunice Alexander (Bandstand - Tour), Juan Caballer (West Side Story - Chicago Lyric), and Amanda Serrano (In The Heights - Park Playhouse).

NEIGHBORS recently won a two prestigious Awards of Merit: Special Mention from The IndieFEST Film Awards. The awards were given under the categories of Web Series and LGBT.

Williams says, "I mainly set out to create a piece of art that amplifies and brings some normalcy to the queer experience as told on the screen. My NEIGHBORS family and I were focused on simply growing as artists and humans. To be receiving recognition is an added blessing and a wonderful affirmation to keep going, glowing, and elevating together."

The IndieFEST Film Awards recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about The IndieFEST and a list of recent winners can be found at www.theindiefest.com.

Watch Episode 1 below and click here to check out the full series!