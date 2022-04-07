Seth Sikes, Lee Roy Reams & More Featured on New Album MY MAN - Out Now

"My Man: Songs of Gay Love, with an All-Star New York Cast"--the latest CD from ASCAP Award-winning playwright/producer Chip Deffaa--is out now. It features such Broadway notables as Lee Roy Reams ("La Cage Aux Folles"), Barrett Foa ("Avenue Q"), and Jon Peterson ("Cabaret"), plus such top nightclub and cabaret stars as Seth Sikes, Sidney Myer, Jay Rogers, Luis Villabon, Bobby Belfry, Jarrod Cafaro, Magnus Tonning Riis, Luka Fric, Alex Deland, Chad Anthony Miller, and more. Pianist Richard Danley is musical director. Grammy Award-winner Andy Stein is on violin. The album--the 34th album that Deffaa has produced--is an outgrowth of shows that Deffaa has presented at the venerable 13th Street Theater and elsewhere. It features 24 rare--and, in some cases, never-before-recorded--songs with a "gay romance" theme. The album--which is available from Amazon, ITunes, Footlight Records etc.--may be ordered, as either a physical CD or a digital download, here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09VP9RZQS/ref=dm_rwp_pur_lnd_albm_unrg

"On this album, we'll have 21 of the theater community's best performers--gay and straight alike--singing songs, old and new, touching on gay romance," Deffaa says. He has has taken great care to find just the right singer for each song.

"The album's title track is sung by Seth Sikes, who's the hottest singer in the nightclubs these days; he sells out wherever he appears--from New York to Provincetown, to London," Deffaa notes. "The song 'My Man'--perhaps the greatest of all torch songs--was, of course, made famous by Fanny Brice. And with 'Funny Girl'--based on the life of Fanny Brice--back on Broadway, now's the perfect time to hear 'My Man' once again. And there isn't a man alive who can sing 'My Man' better than Seth. What a wonderful voice he has! His singing always makes me feel good. It's great to have him sing a couple of songs on this CD. All of the reviewers have discovered Seth in the last few years. But I've believed in him since he first landed in New York and starred in my show 'Yankee Doodle Boy,'" Deffaa says.

"Lee Roy Reams--whom I've enjoyed in such Broadway hits as 'Applause,' 'Lorelei,' 'Hello, Dolly!,' 'The Producers,' and '42nd Street,' among others--is Broadway royalty. I love his work. I invited him to sing on this album two famed numbers he originally sang in 'La Cage Aux Folles,' and it's great to hear that sterling voice of his. He starred in the national tour of 'La Cage' and then was slated to take over the lead in the Broadway production; however, it closed before he could get to do that. But no one sings these songs better, and I'm honored to preserve his work here. I've admired Lee Roy for 50 years, since I saw him in 'Applause' in my youth, play the first openly gay character I'd ever seen on stage or screen. I didn't just enjoy his performance, I was inspired by it. It means a lot to me have him on this album.

"Jon Peterson--who played the Emcee in 'Cabaret' in New York and on the road--is as great a song-and-dance man as anyone working in the theater today," Deffaa says. "He took time off from starring in the film adaptation of my show 'George M. Cohan Tonight!'--which has won 18 awards so far on the film-festival circuit--to record a few numbers for this album. And whether he's singing or dancing, he's hard to beat.

"Barrett Foa is best known to television viewers as a regular on the series 'NCIS--Los Angeles. But his first love is musical theater. He's played leading roles on Broadway in 'Avenue Q' and 'Spelling Bee.' And he makes a strong contribution to this album, singing one comic vintage number and one darker, more serious newer one written by Brett Kristofferson.

"And if you need any reminder of what a good singer Jarrod Cafaro is or what a good songwriter Michael Holland is, listen to Cafaro's heartfelt interpretation of Holland's 'Everything in the Whole Wide World.' I'm so thrilled to have that singer and that song in here.

"Keith Anderson, Suzanne Dressler, and Adam Barta, who were irresistible in my show 'Mad About the Boy,' have fun with a Cole Porter medley that evolved out of their work in that show. It's a joy to hear them again. And Anderson, who I think has as fine a tenor voice of anyone of his generation, offers an insightful take on John Wallowitch's classic 'Mary's Bar.'

"Alec Deland offers his best work to date, singing a rare, vintage Cole Porter song, 'The Extra Man,' that you'll find on no other album. He's in peak form, too, on a touching Porter number, originally written for Fanny Brice, 'Weren't We Fool?'

"Newcomer Santa Claire Hirsch--who was recommended to me by Seth Sikes and has a beautiful voice--gives us the premiere recording of a song by Tucker Murray Caploe, Natalie Walker, and Mark Montondo, 'The Only Straight Boy in the Room' that is great fun. I've long wanted to include a sample of Tucker's work as a songwriter, and Santa Claire Hirsch does a bang-up job with this song.

"I've wanted to include Chad Anthony Miller's ebullient rendition of a Brett Kristofferson song called 'Paul' for quite a while. I'm so glad it's finally happening. And I hope it wins new fans for Chad, who deserves to be much better known.

""Bobby Belfry--a longtime favorite of mine--romps through a true-to-life original song called 'Julian' that i like a lot. Luis Villabon and company offer a smoldering take on 'Love for Sale.' And the droll humor of cabaret-favorites Sidney Myer and Jay Rogers is well-captured on this album; they're just delightful. Luka Fric finds the beauty in Anthony Rapp's 'Just Some Guy' and Magnus Tonning Riis soars on 'The Man I Love.' Lots to enjoy here! Will Alvarado, Michael Kasper, Dylan Adams, and the late A.J. Irvin round out the mix.

"Most of the singers have worked with me in shows at one time or another. And most have recorded for me before. But they all love this music, and have a good feel for it. The album is an outgrowth of some gay-themed shows, such as 'Theater Boys' and 'Mad About the Boy,' that I've written and directed at my base in the city, the 13th Street Repertory Theater. I'm grateful to the late Edith O'Hara, the founder/artistic director of the 13th Street Theater, and her successor, Joe Battista, for giving me carte blanche to develop shows there for so many years. This album has been a labor of love--great singers singing some great songs."

The album is dedicated to Victoria Leacock Hoffman and Jessee D. Riehl. Steve Garrin, Tyler DuBoys, and Matthew Nardozzi are credited with production assistance. Slau Halatyn recorded, mixed, and mastered the album. Frank Avellino handled graphic design. And pianists Sterling Price-McKinley and Mark Hartman are heard on select tracks.