See the Award-Winning, One-Man Show TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE Off-Broadway

Ex Public Company CEO, Keith Alessi, shares his award winning and highly reviewed one man show that has been touring North America and The United Kingdom since 2018 when Alessi took to the stage in Chicago, for the first time since High School in 1972!



After a major life changing event caused him to re-evaluate what's important in life, a banjo picking storyteller was born with a message of resilience, hope and perseverance. Keith shares the intimate story of his challenging upbringing, meteoric rise in the boardroom, and the startling news that forever changed his life. Told with humor and music, this deeply personal story is a testament to the human spirit and the healing power of music and the arts.



Alessi, a dual US/Canadian citizen, performed in the FRIGID New York Festival in March, 2019 and garnered three awards there.

Previously, he was well known for his performances on Wall Street as a public company CEO!ANY CEO!



Soho Playhouse, The Huron Club. 15 Vandam Street. New York, NY 10013



Pick of the Fringe (Vancouver) Top 3 Fringe Pick (Edmonton), Most Inspirational, (NYC), Festival Spirit, (NYC), Sold Out Show (NYC), Spirit of the Fringe (Windsor-Walkerville).



TOP 3 PICK OF THE FESTIVAL | 5 STARS (Global News)



"THIS INSPIRATIONAL TALE WILL PLUCK ON YOUR HEARTSTRINGS"- 5 STARS (Winnipeg Free Press)



"AN UPLIFTING TALE" - 4 STARS- (Edmonton Journal)



"POSITIVE AND INSPIRING" - 4 STARS (Regina Fringe Canada)



Sold Out Runs Hold Overs 2019:

Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Held over in Edmonton and Vancouver.



