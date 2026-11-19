Following sold-out performances at The Apollo in 2026, the Obie Award-winning The Fire This Time Festival, a platform for early career playwrights of African and African-American descent to write and produce evocative material for diverse audiences, will return for Season 18 of their 10-minute play festival at the newly renovated soundstage space at the Historic Apollo Theater (253 West 125th Street New York, NY 10027), January 29-February 6, 2027. The festival's continued presence at The Apollo reflects a shared commitment to championing emerging Black playwrights and creating opportunities for new theatrical voices.

The festival will feature new 10-minute plays by Brandon Bogle (2024 Finalist for O'Neill National Playwriting Conference; 2026 Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Semi-finalist) Jessica Charles (Antiquated F*ckery at 59E59), Kemiyondo Coutinho (The Stars at IAMA Theatre Company's New Works Festival; Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 honoree), Jabari Elzie (winner of The New School's Vinnette Justine Carroll Award Multidisciplinary Award; Minstrel at the 2023 New York Theater Festival), Kendra Ann Flournoy (Winner of Best New Script by Encore Michigan's Wilde Awards for Bambiland), Anthony T Goss (resident playwright with the National Black Theatre of Harlem; member of the playwright entrepreneur program with Playpenn Theatre in Philadelphia), and Camille Simone Thomas (2024 Eugene O'Neill NPC finalist for At God's Back; 2026 Eugene O'Neil NPC semi-finalist for Mud; or when things get messy and how we live with it), directed by Candis C. Jones (Associate Director of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway; Erika Dickerson Despenza's Cullud Wattah and Shadow/Land at The Public).

The Plays

Song of the Summer

Written by Brandon Bogle

Dion, Alberto and Paul have been trying to lay down the hottest song every summer since they could remember. With Dion about to embark on a college opportunity that could change his life, what does that mean for his friends back home? When changes come in life, how do friendships change, how do we honor our history together and the way we grow?

Ronnie the Messiah

Written by Jessica Charles

When keeping it 'well' goes wrong. Dee signs on for a bold new wellness plan concocted by her old friend Ronnie. What starts as self-care quickly spirals into something no juice cleanse can fix.

Doja Cat The Dog

Written by Kemiyondo Coutinho

When Toni and her ex-boyfriend Kevis reunite to put down the dog they once raised together, what should be a simple goodbye becomes a funny, messy, and unexpectedly tender reckoning. As their beloved Doja Cat waits in the next room, they are forced to confront what remains between them when the last thing connecting them is gone.

A Rapper Talking to Himself

Written by Jabari Elzie

A Rapper Talking to Himself is a satirical play that follows retired trap legend Guapo as he battles memory, ego, and authenticity in a reckoning with the man he was and the man he hopes to become.

Brother & Lee Ride Out

Written by Kendra Ann Flournoy

Lee desperately wants to break free from the mundanity and hypocrisy of the workforce and become a content creator who makes money on his own terms. He puts himself and his brother in an unpredictable circumstance after gambling with their rent money. He drags his brother along on a crazy ride to what he calls liberation…

Ball Don't Lie (Pigs Don't Fly)

Written by Anthony T Goss

A top college basketball player grapples with an identity crisis right before he takes the biggest shot of his life. Will he get it together fast enough to make the shot and all his hoop dreams come true?

Beautylandia

Written by Camille Simone Thomas

In a sprawling beauty supply store called Beautylandia, two sisters shop for wigs and hair products while navigating the unraveling reality of caring for their mother, whose Alzheimer's disease is steadily erasing the woman they once knew.

Performance Schedule

Performances will take place on:

Friday, January 29 at 7:30pm

Saturday, January 30 at 2:30pm (followed up post-show discussion)

Saturday, January 30 at 7:30pm

Friday, February 5 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 6 at 2:30pm

Saturday, February 6 at 7:30pm

Tickets ($40) are available for advance purchase at https://apollotheater.org/event/the-fire-this-time-festival. The performance will run approximately 85 minutes, with no intermission.

The Fire This Time Festival is being presented with the support of FRIGID New York, 651 Arts, and the festival's media partner, ALL ARTS. After the New York premiere Season 18 of The Fire This Time Festival will also be presented by National Black Arts Festival in Atlanta, GA.

About the Director

Candis C. Jones (Director) made her introduction to the NY Black theater community with TFTT in 2018 and is thrilled to collaborate with this exciting, new cohort of writers! Candis' directing credits span World Premiere plays, international theater, and indie film. Selected credits include: Prima Facie (Arena Stage), Mothership (Penumbra Theater), Write It Out! (HERE Arts Center), Fabulation (Chautauqua Theater Co.), Clyde's (Studio Theater), Blues for an Alabama Sky (Barrington Stage), Cullud Wattah and Shadow/Land (The Public Theater), Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination (Williamstown Theatre), Detroit 67' (Signature Theater DC), 53% Of (The Alliance Theatre), Everybody (NYU Tisch), Pipeline (American Academy of Dramatic Arts & Detroit Public Theater), The Wolves (American Academy), and TEMBO! (Zanzibar Film Fest). Candis was the Associate Director of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and served as an artistic leader at New Dramatists. Awards and Fellowships include the 2016 Lilly Award, Women's Project Theater Lab, and Drama League Director's Fellowship. Website: www.candiscjones.com

About The Fire This Time Festival

The Fire This Time Festival was founded in 2009 by playwright, producer, and Apollo's Director of New Works Kelley Nicole Girod to provide a platform for early career playwrights of African and African-American descent to write and produce evocative material for diverse audiences. Since the debut of the first 10-minute play program in 2010, presented in collaboration with FRIGID New York, The Fire This Time Festival has has produced and developed the work of more than 90 playwrights including Katori Hall, Dominique Morisseau, Radha Blank, Antoinette Nwandu, Jocelyn Bioh, Marcus Gardley, korde arrington tuttle, Stacey Rose, Aziza Barnes, C.A. Johnson, Kevin R. Free, Charly Evon Simpson, Angelica Cheri, James Anthony Tyler, Jordan E. Cooper, Nathan Yungerberg, York Walker, Nia Akilah Robinson, Cynthia Grace Robinson and Zoey Martinson. The Fire This Time's first anthology, '25 Plays from The Fire This Time Festival: A Decade of Recognition, Resistance, Rebirth, and Black Theater' edited by Kelley Girod was released by Bloomsbury Publishing in February 2022. www.firethistimefestival.com

About The Apollo

The Apollo is an American cultural treasure. It is a vibrant non-profit organization rooted in the Harlem community that engages people from around New York, the nation, and the world. Since 1934, The Apollo has celebrated, created, and presented work that centers Black artists and voices from across the African Diaspora. It has also been a catalyst for social and civic advocacy. Through groundbreaking performances, artist development, arts education, and community-centered programming, The Apollo connects generations, amplifies emerging voices, and creates opportunities for artistic expression and cultural exchange. As both a global cultural destination and a cornerstone of Harlem's cultural and civic life, The Apollo remains committed to honoring its extraordinary legacy, strengthening community connections, and cultivating the artists, audiences, and cultural leaders of tomorrow. Today, The Apollo is the largest performing arts institution committed to Black culture and creativity.

About 651 Arts

Founded in Brooklyn, NY in 1988, the mission of 651 Arts is to deepen awareness of and appreciation for contemporary performing arts and culture of the African Diaspora, and to provide professional and creative opportunities for artists of African descent. 651's signature programs have featured pioneering black choreographers from around the world including Germaine Acogny, Nora Chipaumire, Carmen De Lavallade, Diane McIntyre, Bebe Miller, Abdel R. Salaam and Jawole Willo Jo Zollar. As part of its commitment to the furtherance of conversations and celebration of Diaspora music, the institution has presented dialogues and performances by Somi, Hugh Masekela, and Grammy-winning artist Betty Carter, to name a few. Theatrical and text-based works by Anna Deavere Smith, Sekou Sundiata, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Ntozake Shange, Okwui Okpokwasili and Maria Bauman are representative of the hundreds of artists and productions featuring solo creations, collaborations, emerging artists, and works-in-development all produced by 651's visionary leadership in the field of Black performance.

About ALL ARTS

ALL ARTS is the destination for inspiration, creativity and art of all forms. This New York Emmy-winning arts and culture hub is created by The WNET Group, the community-supported home of New York's PBS stations. ALL ARTS' Webby-winning programming — from digital shorts and feature films to news and written interviews — is available through AllArts.org, the free ALL ARTS app on all major streaming platforms and @AllArtsTV on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Viewers can also watch ALL ARTS TV, the 24/7 broadcast channel available in the New York area. The ALL ARTS livestream is currently available in the New York tri-state area, Georgia (Georgia Public Broadcasting), Southeast Texas (Houston Public Media), and Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (Nashville PBS). You may also tune into ALL ARTS Radio Hour. For all the ways to watch, visit AllArts.org/Everywhere.

About FRIGID New York

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work and to amplify their diverse voices. FRIGID New York does this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. FRIGID New York is an independent, non-profit theater company operating UNDER St Marks Theater, an off-off-Broadway venue in the East Village. The company rents its space as well as co-produces there, and sees a wonderfully wide range of artists come through its doors. Run by a small yet dedicated staff of artists, producers, techs, and creatives, FRIGID strives to offer its community a space in which they can make their art their way. https://frigid.nyc/

About National Black Arts Festival

Founded in 1987, the National Black Arts Festival is the nation's oldest multidisciplinary arts organization dedicated to the art, artists, and culture of the African Diaspora. NBAF has spent nearly four decades presenting performances, exhibitions, educational programs, public conversations, and community gatherings that connect people through the power of Black artistic expression. Since its inception, NBAF has helped shape Atlanta's identity as a global center of Black culture while serving as a platform where artists, scholars, and civic leaders, together with audiences, explore the ideas that define our communities and our times.

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