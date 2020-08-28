Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! - 8/31-9/4
ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of AUG. 31-SEPT. 4 (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 31 - GUEST HOST JASON DERULO (OAD 8/26/20) (Rebroadcast at 11:35 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. EDT) Luke Bryan
Tuesday, Sept. 1 - GUEST HOST BEN PLATT (OAD 8/19/20) (Rebroadcast at 11:35 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. EDT) Zendaya 2. Musical Guest MUNA and The Knocks
Wednesday, Sept. 2 - GUEST HOST ANTHONY ANDERSON (OAD 8/20/20) (Rebroadcast at 11:35 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. EDT)
Yara Shahidi 2. Cori Bush 3. Deon Forrest sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones
Thursday, Sept. 3 - GUEST HOST KERRY WASHINGTON (OAD 8/17/20) (Rebroadcast at 11:35 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. EDT)
Reese Witherspoon
Friday, Sept. 4 - GUEST HOST LIL REL HOWERY (OAD 8/27/20) (Rebroadcast at 11:35 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. EDT)
Yvonne Orji 2. Musical Guest Amber Riley
