Scoop: Jane Krakowski, Skylar Astin Will Appear on MATCH GAME on ABC - Today, October 29, 2020

Joining Host Alec Baldwin for the Fun and Games Are Joel McHale, Jane Krakowski, Jermaine Fowler, Caroline Rhea, Skylar Astin and Retta.

"Joel McHale, Jane Krakowski, Jermaine Fowler, Caroline Rhea, Skylar Astin, Retta" - We are jumping for joy because this week's episode is BLANK! Join in the fun and get ready to laugh with host Alec Baldwin and six hilarious celebrities when an all-new episode of "Match Game" airs THURSDAY, OCT. 29 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000 as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Celebrity panelists for Oct. 29 include the following:

Joel McHale (host of ABC's "Card Sharks"; podcast "The Darkest Timeline")

Jane Krakowski (Tony® Award winner; "Dickinson"; "30 Rock"; "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")

Jermaine Fowler ("All That"; "Crashing")

Caroline Rhea ("Women of a Certain Age"; "The COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST of Alec Baldwin")

Skylar Astin ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"; "Pitch Perfect")

Retta ("Good Girls"; "Parks and Recreation")

Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Tiffany LaCour (hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio), Hillary Hickam (hometown: Jacksonville, Florida), David Jones (hometown: Wilmington, Delaware) and Wendy Schapiro (hometown: Los Angeles, California).

"Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.

From This Author BWW News Desk

