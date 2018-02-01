Save on Tickets to see MTC's Off-Broadway Production of Eve Ensler's IN THE BODY OF THE WORLD

The Tony Award-winning author, performer and activist Eve Ensler, whose The Vagina Monologues is an international sensation, comes to MTC with a powerful new play based on her critically acclaimed memoir.

While working with women suffering from the ravages of war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ensler was stunned by a life-threatening diagnosis.

Told with her signature brand of humor, Ensler's personal journey uncovers surprising connections between her body and the earth and how illness can be both transformative and transcendent. Directing this bold, unflinching and inspiring piece is Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin).

Following select performances of In the Body of the World, audience members are invited to attend 'Beyond the Stage', a series of curated post-show discussions led by a group of artists, medical professionals, scholars and activists in support of the play. The discussions are free of charge and are open to anyone attending that performance. Schedule is subject to change. In the Body of the World is an American Repertory Theater production.

