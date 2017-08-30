Save on Tickets to See THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Broadway's Longest Running Show

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Now in its 29th record-breaking year, The Phantom of the Opera is the Broadway musical all others are measured against. PHANTOM is one of the most lavish productions in theatrical history.

Its Tony Award-winning design features some of the most opulent scenery and exquisite costumes to ever appear on The New York stage. And every night, Broadway's largest orchestra and an incredible cast of 36 actors bring the musical to life.

The timeless story, the unforgettable score... Let your fantasies unwind at Broadway's Longest-Running Musical of all time.

One of the most successful stage productions of all-time, The New York production of PHANTOM recently celebrated 29 Years - an unprecedented feat achieved by no other Broadway show. The Broadway production has played more than 12,000 performances to more than 17.5 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street). The Phantom of the Opera has been Broadway's longest-running show for over a decade and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

