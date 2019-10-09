Save on Tickets to See SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW on Broadway

One of the most successful international tours of all time, Tony Award-nominated SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW returns to Broadway for 8 weeks only!

The romantically wistful theatrical adventure will be at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre for a limited holiday engagement. Unleashing a breathtaking artistic thrill ride for audiences of all ages and languages, the show offers a dreamlike vision that overflows with magical dynamism and humorous antics, set within an absurd and surrealistic world.



SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW made its American debut in 2004 and became an instant theatrical sensation, breaking the record for highest grossing show in the history of the Union Square Theatre. Now a theatrical classic, SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW pushes the boundaries of family show to its highest standards and has been rewarded with more than twenty international awards, including an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination. An experience unlike any other, SNOWSHOW has been a favorite of audiences and critics alike. Charles Isherwood of The New York Times says, "My heart leapt. SNOWSHOW induces waves of giggles and sighs of pleasure."

Performances through December 6, 2019

