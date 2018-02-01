Save on Tickets to See MTC's THE CHILDREN on Broadway through 2/4

Click Here for More Articles on THE CHILDREN

Direct from an acclaimed run in London, the powerful Royal Court Theatre production of Lucy Kirkwood's astonishing new play is making its American debut at MTC with the heralded original cast.

In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they're shocked to discover the real reason for her visit. The Mail on Sunday calls THE CHILDREN "beautifully written and superbly acted."

Hailed by The Independent as "the most rewarding dramatist of her generation," playwright Lucy Kirkwood makes her highly anticipated New York debut. Directing is the award-winning James Macdonald (Top Girls at MTC).

THE CHILDREN stars the original Royal Court Theatre cast: BAFTA Award winner Francesca Annis (BBC's "Cranford"), two-time Olivier Award nominee Ron Cook (Girl from the North Country), and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Deborah Findlay (National Theatre's Stanley).

Discount Code: CDNBWW

$89 Orch/Front Mezz; $67 Mid-Mezz/$47 Rear Mezz

*Offer valid on select seating for all performances through 2/4/18. Blackout dates may apply. Regular price for $89 tickets is $149; regular price for $67 tickets is $90; regular price for $47 tickets is $60. Prices subject to change. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Normal service charges apply to phone and internet orders. Limit of 6 tickets per sale. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

