FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Jun. 26, 2019  

Save on Tickets to FRANKIE AND JOHNNY on Broadway! Tickets Start at $49Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and two-time Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Michael Shannon turn up the heat as two lonely souls who meet for a one-night-stand-but discover a connection deeper than they ever expected. Over a night filled with intimate thoughts and outlandish coincidences, meatloaf sandwiches and moonlit dreams, piano suites and the sweetest talk, they realize that making love is easy-falling in love is hard.

Get swept off your feet at Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, directed by downtown visionary Arin Arbus. It's more than a one-night-stand. It's one night of theater you'll never forget.

New York Times Critic's Pick

"Two of the best performances on Broadway. Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon's chemistry burns up the stage." - The Daily Beast

"Superb! As hilarious as it is touching." - The Hollywood Reporter

July 4th Discount code: FJJULY620

Monday-Thursday Performances:
$59-$99 Select Orchestra and Select Front Mezzanine Seats
$49 Select Mezzanine Seats

Friday-Sunday Performances:
$69-$109 Select Orchestra and Select Front Mezzanine Seats
$49 Select Mezzanine Seats

  Save on Tickets to FRANKIE AND JOHNNY on Broadway! Tickets Start at $49
