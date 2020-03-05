Save on Tickets Starting at $79 to MRS. DOUBTFIRE
From the creators of Something Rotten! Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick
Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. Directed by 4-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks.
Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new persona begins to take on a life of her own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the next big musical comedy for families-of all kinds.
Orchestra seats start
at $79*!
Box Office
Stephen Sondheim Theatre
124 W. 43rd St., New York, NY 10036
Mon-Sat: 10 AM-8 PM, Sun: Closed
Online
TelechargeOffers.com
Phone:
(212) 947-8844
*Valid on performances from March 9, 2020 through April 26, 2020; blackout dates may apply. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Not valid on prior purchases and cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final; no refunds or exchanges. Telephone and internet orders are subject to standard service fees. A $2.00 theatre facility fee is included in the price of each ticket. Schedule, times, and prices are subject to change without notice. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time.