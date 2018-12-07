Save Up to $60 on Tickets to See TRUE WEST on Broadway Starring Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano from the Roundabout Theatre Company

TRUE WEST
Dec. 7, 2018  

Opposites attack in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about two brothers with more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, lowlife Lee (Ethan Hawke) and screenwriter Austin (Paul Dano) wrestle with big issues-and each other. Order vs. chaos. Art vs. commerce. Typewriter vs. toaster...Shepard's rip-roaring classic returns to Broadway, gleefully detonating our misguided myths of family, identity and the American Dream.

Offer:
Save up to $60

$109 select orchestra and mezzanine (reg. $159)
$99 select rear orchestra and mezzanine (reg. $159)

Use code: TWBWW1
Visit: roundabouttheatre.org
Call: 212.719.1300
Or visit the American Airlines Theatre Box Office (227 W. 42nd Street)

Regular prices are $59-$159. Discount prices are $109 select orchestra and mezzanine and $99 select orchestra and mezzanine. Discount tickets valid for performances through 02/03/19. Must order by 02/03/19. Additional blackout dates may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Limit of 8 tickets per order. Normal service charges apply to phone and Internet orders. Offer subject to availability and is not applicable toward previous purchases. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. All sales are final - no refunds.

