Save Up to $40 to see M. BUTTERFLY on Broadway. Orchestra Seats Starting at $99

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. Butterfly, charts the scandalous romance between a married French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

For the Tony Award-winning play's first Broadway return, Hwang introduces new material inspired by the real-life love affair between French diplomat Bernard Boursicot and Chinese opera singer Shi Pei Pu that has come to light since the play's 1988 premiere. Leading the company, directed by Julie Taymor, is Clive Owen with Jin Ha.

