Save Up to $40 on Roundabout's Revival of KISS ME, KATE, Starring Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase

Click Here for More Articles on KISS ME KATE

In the constellation of musical comedy masterpieces, Kiss Me, Kate shines as perhaps Broadway's most sparkling achievement.

This is the winner of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Musical, alive with onstage romance, backstage passion, comedy high and low, a hilarious dash of Shakespeare's Shrew, and the songwriting genius of Cole Porter at his stylish, sexy, sophisticated best, including "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion."

Once again, Roundabout Theatre Company catapults you to musical comedy heaven, with a brand-new Kiss Me, Kate.

Save up to $40

$129 select orchestra and front mezzanine (regular $169)

$59 select rear mezzanine (regular $79)

Use code: KMKBWW1

Visit: roundabouttheatre.org

Call: 212.719.1300

Or visit the Studio 54 Box Office 254 W. 54th Street

Regular price is $59-$169. Discount price is $129 select orchestra and front mezzanine and $59 select rear mezzanine. Discount tickets valid for performances through 03/17/19. Must order by 03/17/19. Additional blackout dates may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Limit of 8 tickets per order. Normal service charges apply to phone and Internet orders. Offer subject to availability and is not applicable toward previous purchases. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. All sales are final - no refunds.

Related Articles