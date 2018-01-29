Save $40 on Tickets to See the Music Revolution of ROCKTOPIA

The classical masters defined music.

The gods of rock defied all the rules.

When their greatest works collide,

a new revolution in music is born.

WELCOME TO Rocktopia.

A rule-busting multimedia extravaganza, Rocktopia fuses the most iconic 20th-Century rock with the most world-renowned classical compositions. Five world-class vocalists-backed by a full symphony orchestra, an electrifying rock band and a powerhouse choir-take the very concept of music itself to groundbreaking new heights.

The anthems of Queen and Journey meet the odes of Beethoven. The power of Zeppelin merges with the poetry of Puccini. The greatness of The Who blends with the grandeur of Strauss. This is the one-of-a-kind sound of Rocktopia. See it. Hear it. Believe it.

ON BROADWAY FOR SIX EPIC WEEKS ONLY!

PERFORMANCES BEGIN MARCH 20, 2018

Featuring Special Guest Star Pat Monahan of Train for performances March 20-April 8**

