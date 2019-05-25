Save 35% on Aaron Posner's Off-Broadway UNCLE VANYA Sort of Adaptation, LIFE SUCKS

May. 25, 2019  

Save 35% on Aaron Posner's Off-Broadway UNCLE VANYA Sort of Adaptation, LIFE SUCKSWheelhouse Theater Company transfers their NY Times Critic's Pick & Drama Desk Nominated Production to Theatre Row!

LIFE SUCKS.

by Aaron Posner
Sort of Adapted from Uncle Vanya by Anton Chekhov

It's Chekhov without the birch trees.

After taking aim at The Seagull with his "explosive" Stupid F*cking Bird, Aaron Posner is back with an irreverent contemporary remix of Uncle Vanya. Egos clash, hearts hunger, and souls cry out for meaning in this raw and hilarious reimagining of Chekhov's timeless classic. Life staggers. Life confounds. Life is beautiful. And Life Sucks.

"One of the best plays of 2019!" --This Week in NY

"Bitingly funny and unexpectedly touching!" -- The New York Times (Critic's Pick)

"It's a comedy it makes you cry! It's Chekov." -- Time Out NY (Recommended, 4 Stars!)

Previews: June 4-15, 2019
Performances: June 16 - September 1, 2019

BroadwayWorld Discount:

35% OFF SEATS THROUGH JULY 31*

Use code: TRBWWSUCKS
Online: TelechargeOffers.com
Phone: 212-947-8844
Box Office: Theatre Row | 410 W. 42nd Street, NY, NY 10036

*Discount does not apply to $2.25 Restoration Fee on Each Ticket. Blackout dates may apply, and offer can be revoked at any time. Cannot be combined with another offer. All sales are final. No exchanges or refunds.



