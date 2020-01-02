Save 25% to the Must-See New Musical of the Winter, EMOJILAND

Face It. You Wanna Know.

Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?

Starring Lesli Margherita. Lucas Steele. Ann Harada. Josh Lamon. Max Crumm. George Abud. Natalie Weiss. Felicia Boswell. and Jacob Dickey. Book, music and lyrics by Keith Harrison and Laura Schein, directed by Thomas Caruso.

"Charmingly Silly Fun... The Show Fizzes with Rom-Com Effervescence" -The New York Times

"Irresistible and Ingenious!" - DC Metro Theater Arts

"Truly Remarkable!" - The Verge

"Brings the House Down!" - Engadget

Previews run from January 9 through January 18, 2020, and official performances run January 19 through March 8, 2020.

Broadway World Discount:

25% OFF ALL SEATS*

ORCHESTRA SEATS: $59.25 - $89.25* (reg. $79-$119)

PREMIUM SEATS: $104.25 - $141.75* (Reg. $139-$189)

Phone: 646.223.3010

Box Office: The Duke on 42nd Street, 229 W. 42nd Street, NY, NY 10036

*Tickets regularly $49 - $189. Offer applies to all seats including Premium Seats. Additional service & processing fees may apply. Blackout dates may apply. Offer currently only valid thru Feburary 2nd, 2020. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Not valid in combination with any other offers or for previously purchased tickets. Cast & performance schedule subject to change. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.





