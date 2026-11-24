Sasha Velour (“RuPaul's Drag Race,” “We're Here,” “NightGowns”) will bring her hit one-queen spectacular, Travesty, will make its Off-Broadway debut with a four-week limited engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Previews begin February 23, 2027, with opening night on February 28. The final performance is set for March 21, 2027.

Travesty marks Velour's Off-Broadway debut. She is known and celebrated for creating deeply impactful and high-concept solo theatrical works including Smoke & Mirrors (2019 - 2022) and The Big Reveal (2023 - 2025). Travesty premiered in Washington, D.C. at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company on March 24, 2026 - April 19, 2026 with an extended run, due to sold-out performances and popular demand, and toured across Europe and North America from May 2, 2026 - October 30, 2026.

In Travesty, Sasha Velour plays a series of ghosts haunting an abandoned theater. The show defies categorization, weaving together lipsync, theater, clowning, projection mapping, and visual art to tell a story about sacred space, remembrance, and finding queer joy in moments of crisis. As Velour bends time, gender, and reality, she'll have you screaming at the top of your lungs, dancing in the aisles, and inspired to "change the muthaf*ckin' world”…or at least tell a story.

Velour says, “When I conceived Travesty, I was craving a different kind of art, something feral, back to my roots. I let my drag characters speak to me—radical women who break laws, cause scenes, leave a mark. What emerged was a sweeping epic that charts over 500 years of radical history. But at its heart, Travesty is about the irrepressible joy of creativity and connection—it's that energy that always brings me back to drag.”

Velour gained international attention when she competed on and won the 9th season of RuPaul's Drag Race. Her first one-person touring show, Smoke & Mirrors, traveled to 90 theaters around the world, including sold-out performances at the Folies Bergère in Paris and the London Palladium. Her second, The Big Reveal, played over 100 performances, with runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, and Steppenwolf Theatre, and became the first drag show to play at Spoleto Festival USA. She is the creator and host of “NightGowns,” a theatrical drag variety show that has been running for 11 years in New York City and has raised over $125,000 in direct mutual aid. Velour is the author of the best-selling book, The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag, which explores the history of drag, interwoven with stories from her life as a young queen.

Travesty is created, written, and directed by Velour, featuring standout collaborations with artists including Tony-nominee Palmer Hefferan (Sound Design), Emmy-winner Diego Montoya (Select Costuming), Gloria Swansong (Select Costuming), and Janelle Krone (Miniature Art). Travesty is produced by Sasha Velour in collaboration with her partner Johnny Velour under her namesake production company House of Velour.

General tickets, beginning at $29.00, are available Wednesday, November 25 at 12 p.m. EST at travestyshow.com and on Telecharge.com, in person at the Daryl Roth Theatre Box Office (101 E 15th St), or by calling 212-239-6200. A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available at the Daryl Roth Theatre Box Office for $39, available day-of performance when the box office opens.

ABOUT SASHA VELOUR

Sasha Velour (he/she/they) is a multimedia artist, director, writer and drag queen. She is the creator and host of “NightGowns,” a theatrical drag variety show that has been running for 10 years in New York City and has raised over $100,000 in direct mutual aid. Her first one-person touring show, “Smoke & Mirrors” (2019-2022), traveled to 90 theaters around the world, including the Paris Folies Bergère and the London Palladium. Her second, “The Big Reveal” (2023-2025) played over 100 performances, with extended runs at Steppenwolf, La Mama, and Berkeley Rep. “[The Big Reveal] feels like the beginning of a larger and genre-bending body of work (SFist),” reviewers noted. “[It] redraws the boundaries of drag and theater.” (SF Chronicle) Her third production, “Travesty,” (2026) premiered at Woolly Mammoth in D.C., and was praised as “point blank one of the most outstanding performances presently on stage.” (Broadway World).

In collaboration with partner Johnny, her namesake production company House of Velour has produced live shows and video design for HBO, Quibi, NY Fashion Week, MAC Cosmetics, Audible, Lyft, Absolut Vodka, LaJolla Playhouse, and more. House of Velour has been praised as “disrupting the business of drag” (Fast Company) with its artist-driven, transparent, and multi-disciplinary approach.

In 2023, Velour released her best-selling book, The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag, which explores the history of drag, interwoven with stories from her life as a young queen (Harper, 2023). The LA Review of Books wrote, “Already known as a top-notch drag queen, illustrator, and performer, Velour has now proven with 'The Big Reveal' that she is also an exemplary historian and theorist. Just as Velour works in her book to celebrate historically significant drag performers, 'The Big Reveal' will surely canonize her as not only one of the best drag queens of her generation but also one of the definitive voices on the history and art of drag.”

In 2017, Velour gained international attention when she competed on and won the 9th season of “RuPaul's Drag Race”, the same year the competition won its first Emmy. Her finale lip-sync to “So Emotional” (Whitney Houston) increased streams of the song by 500%.

In 2020, she executive-produced her own limited TV series, an adaptation of “NightGowns” directed by Sophie Muller and co-produced by The Documentary Group, which received a RealScreen Award and was hailed as one of “the most life-affirming shows you could find on any platform” (NY Times). In 2023, Sasha joined the cast of HBO's Emmy and Peabody Award-winning “We're Here”, which was nominated for two Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Best Ensemble Cast and Best Structured Unscripted Series (won). In 2025, she served as a head judge on “King of Drag”, the first televised Drag King competition in history.

As an illustrator and designer, Sasha's work has appeared in various media including comic books. She drew the Google Doodle for Marlene Dietrich in 2018, and created a self-portrait for the cover of The New Yorker in 2023.



Photo Credit: Mettie Ostrowski)

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