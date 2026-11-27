The Golden Record is an original musical by Fred Ebb Award-winner Angela Sclafani and Hunter Bird (Masquerade, The Pansy Craze), who also directs. The show will hold an invite-only industry reading on Friday, December 4, 2026 in New York City at Open Jar Studios.

Cast includes Broadway favorites including Kim Blanck (Suffs, Octet), Ally Bonino (Suffs, Skin of Our Teeth), Jordan Kai Burnett (Romy & Michelle, Edward Scissorhands), Max Chernin (Parade, Bright Star), Britney Coleman (Beetlejuice, Company), Eddie Cooper (Parade, Chicago), Jared Loftin (The Debut, Teeth), Van Hughes (Space Dogs, Almost Famous), Sasha Velour (RuPauls' Drag Race Winner, NightGowns), and Anna Zavelson (Masquerade, Phantom of the Opera).

Inspired by a true story, The Golden Record follows renowned astronomer Carl Sagan and a small team of scientists, engineers, and artists in 1977 who were given just six weeks to capture the essence of humanity on a single gold-plated disc-destined to be launched into deep space as a message for extraterrestrial life. That vessel, NASA's Voyager 1, is now the farthest human-made object from Earth. On November 18, 2026, it crossed an unprecedented milestone: reaching one light-day from home. Aboard the spacecraft sits the Golden Record, an interstellar time capsule featuring images of Earth, greetings in 55 languages, music from around the globe, and the natural sounds of thunder, heartbeats, birdsong, and whales. Narrated by the Voyager 1 spacecraft itself and propelled by a driving 1970s rock and folk score, The Golden Record chronicles an impossible assignment made in a race against time. This new musical arrives ahead of the Golden Record's 50th anniversary in 2027.

Turnkey Theatrical serves as general manager. Patrick B. Phillips (Imitation of Life) is musical director, and Emma Ramsay-Saxon (Wicked, Blood/Love) is stage manager.

The Golden Record has received previous development support from Prospect Theater Company, the Ferguson Center for New Musicals, and PilotArts.

Angela Sclafani (co-book, music and lyrics) is an NYC-based songwriter, performer, theatre-maker, and recording artist. Her other projects include the musical The Other Side of Paradise and the song cycle Passion Project. She is a Fred Ebb Award winner, a 2022 Broadway Women's Fund Women to Watch, and an NYU Tisch graduate. www.angelasclafani.com

Hunter Bird (co-book and director) is a Brooklyn-based theater director and writer focused on new music theater. He is the Associate and Supervising Resident Director of Masquerade, the immersive Phantom of the Opera, and wrote and directed The Pansy Craze for Audible at the Minetta Lane Theater, starring Mason Alexander Park (2026 Signal Award for Best LGBT Podcast). www.hunter-bird.com

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