Sarah Paulson Turned Down GLEE Due to Broadway Run in COLLECTED STORIES

Sarah Paulson turned down a role in Glee to finish her run on Broadway. The Tony Award winner has revealed that she was offered a role in the hit musical series, but starring in Collected Stories on Broadway conflicted with filming.

In a new interview with Capital FM, the All's Fair star revealed that she was set to play a role in the series, but wasn't able to continue. Creator Ryan Murphy revealed in a past interview that Paulson was offered the role of Emma Pillsbury, the school guidance counselor.

"I'm not a singer, but I was doing a play instead but I was supposed to do Glee," she revealed.

Paulson starred alongside Linda Lavin in the Broadway production of Donald Margulies’s two-character play Collected Stories in 2010, which got in the way of filming Glee.

However, now that a reboot is in the works, Paulson is ready to join the cast. She and her All's Fair co-star Niecy Nash have some cameo ideas for Murphy and showed off their singing chops while promoting the new season of the Hulu comedy.

Sarah Paulson is a Tony, Emmy, and SAG Award-winning actress. She will be seen on Broadway this spring in Small Mouth Sounds, also starring Paul Rudd, Julia Roberts, and more.

Other Broadway credits include Appropriate (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award); The Glass Menagerie; Collected Stories; The Sisters Rosensweig. Off-Broadway: Talley’s Folly. Film: 12 Years a Slave; Carol; Ocean’s 8; The Post; Glass; Bird Box; Martha Marcy May Marlene.

Upcoming: Closing Night (premiering at TIFF 2026).Television: “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, SAG Award, Critics’ Choice Award, TCA Award); “American Horror Story” (Five Emmy Award nominations, two Critics’ Choice Awards); “Game Change” (Emmy Award nomination); “Mrs. America;” “Ratched” (Golden Globe Award nomination); “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (Emmy Award nomination); “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Emmy Award nomination); “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” (Golden Globe Award nomination).



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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