San Francisco Play Goes To New York

Shades and Shadows, a play that had its premiere in San Francisco earlier this year, will be part of the Gene Frankel Theatre Winter Festival in New York City.

The play, penned by local playwright William Brasse, is a completely original retelling of the Ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. In Delphi at the temple of Apollo, the Oracle meets by turns Eurydice, Orpheus and Aristaeus. Each tells his or her version of what happened when Eurydice died and Orpheus sought her in the Underworld.

CC Miller, who directed the premiere at the Magic Theatre, will again direct the show in New York. She is an alumna of the University of California-Berkeley, where she received her B.A. in Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies. The original cast of Bay Area actors (Amanda Vitiello, James Mercer II, Jessica Bettencourt, Bobby August Jr.) will all reprise their roles at the festival, supplemented by several New York performers.

The playwright, William Brasse, has had plays performed and read in several states and has published novels and short stories as well.

The Gene Frankel Theatre has a long and illustrious history, having been founded in 1949 by actor, director and teacher Gene Frankel. (https://www.genefrankeltheatre.com/)

The Festival runs from November 30 to December 20, 2026, and features some thirty plays. Shades and Shadows will have three performances on December 5, 11, 17.

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