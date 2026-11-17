Shepherd Co. has announced an extension of its production of Sam Shepard's FOOL FOR LOVE, directed by Carmen Lamar Gonzalez, with a final weekend of performances running November 20–22 at Studio 17 in New York City. The company announced three additional performances, and the production must close November 22.

Joining the cast for the extension are Gregory Konow as the Old Man and Brendan Ryan as Martin, with Olivia Freer and Tyler Clinton reprising their roles as May and Eddie, respectively.

Set in a rundown motel room on the edge of the Mojave Desert, FOOL FOR LOVE follows two former lovers trapped in a relentless cycle of desire, obsession, and destruction. As buried secrets emerge, Shepard's explosive drama explores the complexities of love, family, identity, and the inescapable grip of the past.

Audience comments shared by the company include:

'I have never had such a visceral experience in the theater in a very long time.'

'The play came through as clear as glass, and for the first time I realized not only what it was really about, but why it was a play and not a novel.'

'Awesome show! That was literally Broadway quality! Kudos! All the production was stunning.'

Audiences have one final opportunity to experience Shepherd Co.'s intimate and electrifying production of this American theatrical classic.

Performance Details

Final performances: November 20–22, 2026. Must close Sunday, November 22.

For tickets and additional information, visit shepherdco.org.

FOOL FOR LOVE is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

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