Sadie Sink Confirmed to Star in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Film

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway play John Proctor Is the Villain is currently in development, with Sadie Sink attached as an executive producer. Now, in a cover story for the Stranger Things star, Glamour has confirmed that Sink will also star in the film.

Sink originated the role of Shelby on Broadway, receiving a Tony nomination for her performance. The forthcoming film will feature a screenplay by Kimberly Bellflower, who will adapt her stage play. Universal will produce and distribute the film, with Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen) and Tina Fey (Mean Girls) attached as producers. A director, along with further casting details, has yet to be announced.

In the Glamour cover, Sink shared that she joined the John Proctor film as a producer because she is passionate and knowledgeable about the story and its message. "I’ve always been curious about producing, but it was only something I wanted to do if I felt like I could take it on. I don’t want to just slap my name on something as a producer just because I can. I actually want to learn how to do it and do it right and work with people who are willing to educate me on it."

She also spoke about wanting to perform more theater in the near future. "I’m really interested in Shakespeare right now because that feels like a pillar... I definitely have the theater bug right now and want to do it as much as possible." However, she went on to say that she wouldn't do another musical. "Annie was it. That’s all people are going to get." Her next stage project is a London stage production of Romeo and Juliet in 2026, directed by Robert Icke. Check out the full cover story at Glamour.

Sadie Sink is best known for her breakout role as Max Mayfield in Netflix's global hit Stranger Things. She earned a Critic's Choice nomination for her role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, and next year joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She began her career on Broadway in Annie, and earlier this year earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play for her role in John Proctor Is the Villain. On making her West End debut in Romeo & Juliet.

In John Proctor is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process.

Before hitting Broadway, the play was produced in Washington, D.C. in 2022 at the Studio Theatre and in Boston at the Huntington Theatre Company in 2024. Broadway performances for John Proctor is the Villain, with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor opened at the Booth Theatre (222 W 45th St) on April 14, 2025. It ran through Sunday, September 7. Read reviews here.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes