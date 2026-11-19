SUUM will present a Pop-Up Winter Intensive this January 19 and 20, 2027 at Everett Center for the Performing Arts. The fee to participate is $275 USD ($200 USD before December 15, 2026). The deadline for enrollment is January 8, 2027.

For Needs-Based applicants to be considered for discounted tuition fee, please email us for more information at: info.thesuum@gmail.com. For more information, visit https://thesuum.org/pop-up-winter-intensive-2027/.

This multidisciplinary dance intensive provides focused, high-caliber training designed to strengthen technical foundations, expand versatility, and deepen artistic expression. Led by experienced dance instructors and guest artists affiliated with some of the industry's most distinguished companies, students gain exposure to a wealth of professional experience, artistic perspectives, and movement methodologies. Guest instructors and industry artists represent Camille A. Brown & Dancers, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Paul Taylor Dance Company, A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham, Gibney Company, Hofesh Shechter Company, Akram Khan, The Metropolitan Opera, and many more!

The curriculum integrates classical ballet, variations, modern and contemporary techniques, and theatre jazz. Through diverse movement styles and methodologies, students develop stronger technique, musicality, coordination, movement quality, and performance skills while cultivating their individual artistic voice.

Designed for intermediate, advanced, and pre-professional dancers ages 15-24+ with a strong technical foundation, solid body awareness, and the ability to execute and retain complex choreography. The intensive offers focused training and individualized coaching to strengthen technique, expand versatility, and prepare dancers for auditions and competition season. Participants must have a minimum of 2.5 years of dance training. Faculty includes Quaba Ernest, Maleek Washington, Marla Phelan, Shawn Lesniak, and Clifford Williams.

Sample Schedule

10:00–11:30 AM: Ballet Technique

11:30 AM–1:00 PM: Modern / Contemporary Technique

1:00–1:30 PM: Lunch Break

1:30–3:00 PM: Theatre Jazz

3:00–4:00 PM: Wellness, Q&A & Guest Artist Talkback

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