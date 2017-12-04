STOMP to Celebrate 10,000 Performances with $10 Lottery

On Tuesday, December 5, Stomp, the international sensation that has become one of New York's must-see attractions, will play its 10,000th performance at the Orpheum Theatre (126 Second Avenue) in the East Village.

During those 10,000 performances, the New York production of Stomp has gone through thousands of its very specific props including:

- 38,400 matchboxes. The Swan Vesta brand "strike anywhere" matches are soaked in salt water to remove the sulfur from the tips (so they don't ignite during the show).

- 19,000 wood-handled brooms which are glued and coated with marine epoxy and covered with nylon strapping tape.

- 5,900 metal trash bins. Three varieties of bins are used in the show. Two are imported from the UK, the third is manufactured in the US and reinforced on site at the Orpheum Theatre. Please note that all damaged metal items in the show are recycled.

- 2,100 sheets of Masonite

- 600 wooden poles

- 400 Zippo lighters

- 320 50-gallon oil drums

- 75 pairs of ski boots

- 48 head lamps

- 20 shopping carts, imported from the UK, because they have "smart wheels" and can rotate 360°.

- 14 inner tubes

TodayTix and Stomp will celebrate the 10,000 performance milestone by offering $10 tickets for the December 5th performance through a lottery. Download TodayTix in the App Store or Google Play Store. Open and select Stomp. Select the Tuesday, December 5th performance, and enter to win up to two (2) $10 Lottery ticket(s). The Lottery is open from now until noon on Tuesday, December 5. Winners will be notified between 12 - 3 PM on Tuesday, December 5th by push notification and email. Winners have one hour to claim their tickets in-app. Tickets may be picked up at the box office.

STOMP, the international hit, is currently playing in New York, London, and on US and European tours. Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, Stomp has been an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations and an Emmy Award for their acclaimed HBO special Stomp Out Loud, noteworthy TV appearances including The London 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, The Academy Awards, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, a series of award-winning international commercials, and this collaboration with The Harlem Globetrotters which was shot in one take, STOMP and The Harlem Globetrotters.

STOMP's international engagements have included Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, South Africa, Israel, Palestine, Brazil, Argentina, Italy, Germany, Poland, Bahrain, and The Acropolis in Athens, Greece. Stomp has also made its unique presence known on cuts on Quincy Jones' CD Q's Jook Joint (receiving a Grammy nomination) and in a unique collaboration on the Latin Grammys with the award-winning band Calle 13.

Creators Cresswell and McNicholas directed the IMAX film, Pulse: A Stomp Odyssey, an award-winning celebration of global rhythms that takes viewers on a percussive and musical journey to points including India, Africa, Spain, the US, the UK and Japan. Stomp was also seen in a series of New York City public service announcements, print and outdoor ads encouraging people to STOMP OUT LITTER.

STOMP is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London's Tony Award); an Obie Award; a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, a Special Citation from Best Plays, and is the recipient a "Legend of Off Broadway" Award from The Off Broadway Alliance.

Visit www.stomponline.com for US information and www.stomp.co.uk for news on the London and European companies. The Orpheum Theatre is located at 126 Second Avenue between 7th and 8th Streets.

Photo Credit: Steve McNicholas

