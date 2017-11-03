STOMP Brings Rhythm to TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony Today

Two New York icons come together in November when Stomp joins with the TCS New York City Marathon to celebrate the event.

Music from Stomp's award-winning show is featured in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon's "It Will Move You" campaign promoting the world-famous event. Check out their campaign video below!

STOMP, the international hit currently playing in New York, London, and on US and European tours, will be part of the TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony Presented by United Airlines today, November 3, kicking off the weekend at Tavern on the Green. The event pre-show starts at 4:45 PM and will be closed with a bang by Stomp.

Marathon fans can see Stomp at The Orpheum Theatre (126 2nd Ave) for $59.50 using code RUN2STOMP. Offer valid for performances from October 3, 2017 - November 19, 2017. Blackout dates apply. Limit 6 tickets per order. Offer subject to availability

Both Stomp and the TCS New York City Marathon are international icons, celebrating human potential and achievement, and leaving participants and spectators breathless.

STOMP, the international sensation, plays at New York's Orpheum Theatre, 126 Second Avenue at 8th Street in the East Village. Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, Stomp has been an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations and an Emmy Award for their acclaimed HBO special Stomp Out Loud, noteworthy TV appearances including The London 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, The Academy Awards, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, a series of award-winning international commercials, and this collaboration with The Harlem Globetrotters which was shot in one take, STOMP and The Harlem Globetrotters.

STOMP's international engagements have included Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, South Africa, Israel, Palestine, Brazil, Argentina, Italy, Germany, Poland, Bahrain, and The Acropolis in Athens, Greece. Stomp has also made its unique presence known on cuts on Quincy Jones' CD Q's Jook Joint (receiving a Grammy nomination) and in a unique collaboration on the Latin Grammys with the award-winning band Calle 13.

Creators Cresswell and McNicholas directed the IMAX film, Pulse: A Stomp Odyssey, an award-winning celebration of global rhythms that takes viewers on a percussive and musical journey to points including India, Africa, Spain, the US, the UK and Japan. Stomp was also seen in a series of New York City public service announcements, print and outdoor ads encouraging people to STOMP OUT LITTER.

STOMP is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London's Tony Award); an Obie Award; a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, a Special Citation from Best Plays, and is the recipient a "Legend of Off Broadway" Award from The Off Broadway Alliance.

Visit www.stomponline.com for US information and www.stomp.co.uk for news on the London and European companies. The Orpheum Theatre is located at 126 Second Avenue between 7th and 8th Streets.

