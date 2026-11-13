My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
STILL ROARING AFTER ALL THESE YEARS Concert To Be Presented By American Popular Song Society
The concert will feature music from Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley's THE ROAR OF GREASEPAINT.
Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 2:00 PM, Michael Lavine (President of the American Popular Song Society) will present an afternoon concert devoted to the songs of Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. including their 1965 Broadway musical The Roar of the Greasepaint --The Smell of the Crowd. This special November program is Open To The Public will be at their new home, Grace & St. Paul Church, 123 West 71st Street (between Broadway and Columbus).
'The Roar of the Greasepaint…' has a dazzling score that includes the hit songs “Who Can I Turn To,” Feeling Good,” “Look at That Face.” The cast will include Broadway veteran cabaret star Eric Michael Gillett, Drama Desk nominee Jon Peterson, legendary cabaret star Steve Ross, Cabaret legend Karen Akers, nouveau vaudevillian Bryce Edwards, Real Women with Curve's Jennifer Sanchez, cabaret stars Goldie Dver and Mark William, and MAC Award winner Ethan Mathias. Esteemed music journalist and longtime board member Will Friedwaldwill discuss the history, evolution, and importance of this six-time Tony-nominated show, with what Michael calls “one of the most beloved Broadway scores ever written.” Besides the songs from Greasepaint, the cast will perform some of Bricusse and Newley's other songs. Songs that are famous the world over, like “What Kind of Fool Am I” and “Pure Imagination.” You'll also hear some unknown songs of theirs, including one from Bricusse's adaptation of the play Harvey.
Tickets: are only $20 for non-members. Members are free. To purchase the tickets please go to the website: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/november-monthly-event
The American Popular Song Society (APSS) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve and promote the legacy of popular music. American Popular Song Society continues their new season with this show, which also has an intermission with complementary light refreshments and snacks.
This year there is a Special Membership Special = $35 for first-time members, only $30 for under-30s. This membership includes all the monthly shows for FREE. https://www.apssinc.org/membership
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