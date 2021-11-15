SPRING AWAKENING Reunion Concert Will Be Subject of HBO Documentary

HBO will release a new documentary following the creation of the upcoming Spring Awakening reunion concert.

Deadline reports that the documentary will feature performances from the reunion sold-out concert, behind the scenes footage with cast members as they reunite for the first time in 15 years, new interviews, and archival footage from the original Broadway production.

The documentary will debut on HBO and HBO Max next year.

The Actors Fund recently announced that the original cast from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Spring Awakening, will reunite for a special, one-night-only benefit concert. The concert will star original cast members Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, John Gallagher, Jr., Gideon Glick, Jonathan Groff, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Lea Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken.

Directed by the original director, Michael Mayer, the concert will take place on Monday, November 15 at 7 pm ET at The Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), home of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations.

With music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, Spring Awakening opened at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on December 10, 2006 to rave reviews, and quickly became the season's most talked-about new musical. That original production garnered eight Tony Awards, including the prizes for Best Musical, Direction, Book, Score, and Featured Actor (Gallagher), and ushered into the spotlight a new generation of stage stars.

Photo credit: Monique Carboni