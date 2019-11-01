SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Sequel Gets 2022 Release Date, New News on Lin-Manuel Miranda's VIVO

Deadline reports that the sequel to Sony's critically-acclaimed animated super hero film "Spider-Man: Into The Spider Verse" will be released on April 8, 2022.

Also announced: Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming animated musical "Vivo" will be released in April of 2021. This is five months later than previously reported.

The first "Into The Spider Verse" centered on teen hero Miles Morales and a whole universe of alternate Spider heroes. The film took home the Academy Award for best animated feature.

Miranda's "Vivo" centers on the tale of a capuchin monkey with a thirst for adventure - and a passion for music - that makes a treacherous passage from Havana to Miami to fulfill his destiny. It comes with a script by "In The Heights" collaborator Quiara Alegría Hudes.

Read the original story on Deadline.





