SMOKE Jazz Club has announced its January 2027 lineup, featuring performances by Nicholas Payton, the James Carter Quintet, NEA Jazz Master Louis Hayes, Johnathan Blake's TRION+ featuring Chris Potter, and Theo Croker.

The month begins with the final two weeks of the club's 14th annual Coltrane Festival, Countdown 2027, celebrating the centennial birth years of John Coltrane and Miles Davis. The festival concludes January 10, followed by three additional engagements featuring established jazz artists and contemporary performers.

All Friday night concerts will also be available via livestream.

January 1–3: Nicholas Payton – A Supreme Blue

GRAMMY Award-winning trumpeter, pianist, composer and producer Nicholas Payton will present A Supreme Blue, a reimagining of John Coltrane's A Love Supreme and Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.

The program explores compositions from the two landmark recordings through arrangements informed by musical developments since the 1960s. Payton will be joined by tenor saxophonist Mark Turner, guitarist Mike Moreno, bassist Vicente Archer and drummer Mark Whitfield Jr.

A New Orleans native, Payton has developed a body of work spanning jazz and Black American Music, performing internationally as both a bandleader and collaborator.

January 6–10: James Carter Quintet

Saxophonist James Carter will close the 14th annual Coltrane Festival with a quintet featuring Stacy Dillard on tenor and soprano saxophones, Sharp Radway on piano, Hilliard Greene on bass and Khalil Kwame Bell on drums.

Known for his command of the saxophone family, Carter has performed with Wynton Marsalis, Herbie Hancock, Christian McBride, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Regina Carter. He has also received multiple DownBeat Critics and Readers Poll honors for baritone saxophone.

The engagement will feature Carter alongside Dillard in a two-saxophone front line inspired by the tradition of jazz tenor battles.

January 13–17: Louis Hayes – Blowin' the Blues Away: The Music of Horace Silver

NEA Jazz Master Louis Hayes will lead a tribute to pianist and composer Horace Silver, revisiting music from one of hard bop's defining ensembles.

Hayes joined Silver's quintet in 1956 at age 19 and performed on recordings including Finger Poppin' and Blowin' the Blues Away. His subsequent career included collaborations with Cannonball Adderley, Oscar Peterson, John Coltrane, Wes Montgomery, Freddie Hubbard and Joe Henderson.

The tribute ensemble features Freddie Hendrix on trumpet, Abraham Burton on tenor saxophone, David Bryant on piano, Gerald Cannon on bass and Hayes on drums.

January 20–24: Johnathan Blake TRION+ Featuring Chris Potter

Drummer Johnathan Blake will return to SMOKE with his group TRION+, reuniting with saxophonist Chris Potter.

The quartet also features guitarist Emmanuel Michael and bassist Dezron Douglas.

Blake has performed extensively with Kenny Barron and Tom Harrell and has released several albums as a bandleader on Blue Note Records, including My Life Matters.

Potter has collaborated with Dave Holland, Paul Motian's Electric Bebop Band and Steely Dan. Michael has worked with Ambrose Akinmusire, Immanuel Wilkins and Aaron Parks, while Douglas has recorded with artists including Pharoah Sanders, Ravi Coltrane and Makaya McCraven.

January 27–31: Theo Croker Quartet

GRAMMY-nominated trumpeter Theo Croker will close the month with a quartet featuring Tyler Bullock II on piano and keyboards, Eric Wheeler on bass and Koleby Royston on drums.

The grandson of trumpeter Doc Cheatham, Croker blends elements of swing, bebop and modal jazz with funk, soul, hip-hop and electronic music. His career has included performances with Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jimmy Heath and Gary Bartz.

Bullock, a 2026 Gilmore Young Jazz Artist Award winner, has performed with Samara Joy and serves as pianist for the Roy Hargrove Big Band.

Tickets and Performance Information

SMOKE Jazz Club presents performances Wednesday through Sunday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., with additional 10 p.m. sets on Fridays and Saturdays. Doors generally open at 4 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $25, and Friday livestream tickets are available for $15.

Located at 2751 Broadway, between West 105th and 106th Streets on Manhattan's Upper West Side, SMOKE Jazz Club has presented live jazz since 1999. The venue is also home to the GRAMMY-nominated Smoke Sessions Records label and the Smoke Screens streaming concert series.

For the complete January schedule, tickets and reservations, visit SMOKEjazz.com.

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