S.E.M. Ensemble to Perform Feldman, Niblock, and Kotik at Paula Cooper Gallery Winter Concert

The S.E.M. Ensemble will present its Annual Winter Concert at Paula Cooper Gallery on Wednesday, December 16 at 7:30pm. The concert will be directed by Petr Kotik. General admission tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door, while tickets for students and seniors are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

The Orchestra of the S.E.M. Ensemble features Kamala Sankaram on soprano, Liuh-Wen Ting on viola, Julie Kim on violoncello, Joseph Kubera, James Falzone, and Emma Mistele on keyboards, Chris Nappi on percussion, and Sam Boston, James Falzone, and Emma Mistele as narrators. Petr Kotik serves as conductor.

Orchestra members include Katie Cox on flute, Bohdan Hilash on clarinet, Matthew Maroon on oboe, Sarah Schoenbeck on bassoon, Sam Jones on trumpet, William Lang and Christopher McIntyre on trombone, Tim McCarthy on horn, Kamala Sankaram on soprano, Chris Nappi on guitar, and James Falzone on reed organ.

The violin section features concertmaster Conrad Harris, Raina Arnett, Lynn Bechtold, Jennifer Gersten, and Pauline Kim Harris. Liuh-Wen Ting performs on viola, while the violoncello section includes Ben Larsen, Alex Waterman, Julie Kim, and Teddy Rankin-Parker. Tristan Kasten-Krause and James Ilgenfritz perform on contrabass.

The program includes Julie Kim's What if trains had wings like butterflies? (2024), Phill Niblock's Disseminate (2001), James Falzone's Equinocturn II (2026), and an excerpt featuring scenes 2–5 from Petr Kotik's Master-Pieces (2014–15). Following intermission, the program continues with Kotik's Viola & Percussion (2026), Morton Feldman's Why Patterns? (1978), and Feldman's Piano (Three Hands) (1957).

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