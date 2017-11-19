Roundabout Offers Special Thanksgiving Week Deal on THE LAST MATCH

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the New York premiere of Anna Ziegler's new play THE LAST MATCH. It's the semifinals of the U.S. Open, and two tennis greats are facing off in the match of their lives. Tim Porter, the aging all-American favorite, wants to prove to the world, his wife and himself that he's still a champion. Hot-headed rising star Sergei Sergeyev struggles to believe he truly deserves to beat his lifelong hero.

Set against the high-stakes backdrop of professional sports, this New York premiere, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, serves up a richly theatrical look at what keeps us striving and why.

"Don't you dare say it's only a game. In THE LAST MATCH, life itself is at stake." -Ben Brantley, The New York Times



"A classic sports rivalry that combines humor and pathos with natural ease" -Roma Torre, NY1

DISCOUNT: $39 all orchestra and mezzanine (reg. $79)

Use code: LMBWW4

Visit roundabouttheatre.org

Call 212.719.1300

Or visit the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W. 46th St)

*Regular price $79. $39 orchestra and mezzanine for all performances. Discount prices are valid for performances through 11/26/17. Must order by 11/26/17. Additional blackout dates may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Limit of 8 tickets per order. Normal service charges apply to phone and Internet orders. Offer subject to availability and is not applicable toward previous purchases. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. All sales are final-no refunds.





