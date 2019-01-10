Roundabout Announces Relaxed Performances For 2019 Broadway & Off-Broadway Productions

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced relaxed performances for 2019 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, beginning with True West starring Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano, on March 2, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Relaxed performances at Roundabout are open to all, and launched in April 2018 with the first series of its kind geared to patrons of all ages during the world premiere of Amy and the Orphans at the Laura Pels Theatre.

Following True West, Roundabout will present relaxed performances for Merrily We Roll Along on March 30, 2018 at the Laura Pels Theatre; Kiss Me, Kate (date TBD) at Studio 54; and the world premiere of Toni Stone on July 20, 2019 at the Laura Pels Theatre.

Relaxed performances are an inclusive theatrical experience designed to welcome individuals with special needs and those attending with them. These performances are less formal and more supportive of sensory, communication, movement and learning needs; they are intended to present the full artistic vision of the production with minor modifications and supports, including: capped sound levels with house lights set at a low level; materials provided in advance to help attendees prepare for the experience, including detailed directions to the theater as well as plot and character descriptions; and a break area for anyone who would like to step out during the performance. For more information, visit roundabouttheatre.org/relaxed.

In addition to relaxed performances, Roundabout also offers assistive listening devices, on-demand captioning and audio description, ASL-interpreted performances, and accessible seating and restrooms at all venues.

"Roundabout Theatre Company is firmly committed to reducing the barriers-financial, physical and cultural-that can inhibit theatergoing through a full complement of accessibility programs to welcome theatregoers with disabilities. I am thrilled to announce these relaxed performances to further expand our capacity to offer an inclusive, welcoming environment for all our patrons," notes Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO.

Roundabout's 2018-19 Broadway season includes True West by Sam Shepard, directed by James Macdonald, starring Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano; Kiss Me, Kate, directed by Scott Ellis, starring Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase and Corbin Bleu, and Arthur Miller's All My Sons starring Annette Bening and Tracy Letts, directed by Jack O'Brien.

Off-Broadway in 2018-2019, Roundabout's season includes Merrily We Roll Along by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, directed by Noah Brody in a Fiasco Theater production; Toni Stone by Lydia R. Diamond, directed by Pam MacKinnon, with Uzo Aduba; and Something Clean by Selina Fillinger, directed by Margot Bordelon at Roundabout Underground.

