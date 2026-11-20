Rosie’s Theater Kids (RTKids), the nonprofit arts education organization founded by Rosie O’Donnell and Lori Klinger, has just announced Opening Doors On Broadway, a special social impact fundraising initiative in partnership with Julien’s Auctions featuring an extraordinary collection of exclusive performing arts experiences.

The online auction, Opening Doors on Broadway, offers theater lovers rare access to some of the most celebrated productions and performers, including premium orchestra seats, exclusive backstage experiences, artist meet-and-greets and a special opportunity to attend a Broadway rehearsal.

The initiative brings together the Broadway and performing arts communities in a shared commitment to opening doors of opportunity for underserved New York City public school students.

The OPENING DOORS ON BROADWAY auction collection: The 11 exclusive experiences include:

• Annie on Broadway – An exclusive rehearsal visit, premium orchestra seats, a meet and-greet with a cast member and a backstage experience.

• The Outsiders on Tour in San Francisco – Premium orchestra seats, an exclusive meet and-greet with Anthony Garcia (Dallas Winston) and a backstage experience. • The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway – Premium orchestra seats, a meet-and-greet with a cast member and a backstage experience.

• Evita on Broadway – Premium orchestra seats, a meet-and-greet with a cast member and a backstage experience.

• The Lost Boys on Broadway – Premium orchestra seats, a meet-and-greet with a cast member and a backstage experience.

• A Few Good Men on Broadway – Premium orchestra seats, an exclusive meet-and greet with lead producer Lamar Richardson and a backstage experience.

• The Sound of Music on Broadway – Premium orchestra seats, a meet-and-greet with a cast member and a backstage experience.

• Paddington on Broadway – Premium orchestra seats, a meet-and-greet with a cast member and a backstage experience.

• Oh, Mary! on Broadway – Premium orchestra seats, a meet-and-greet with a cast member and a backstage experience.

• The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center – Tickets to the beloved holiday classic, along with an exclusive backstage experience.

• Lea Salonga in Concert at 54 Below – An intimate cabaret performance on December 19, followed by an exclusive meet-and-greet with the Tony Award-winning star.

Select theatre experiences also include a $100 gift certificate to the iconic West Bank Café, the iconic theatre restaurant.

“Through Opening Doors on Broadway, we wanted to create an opportunity for theater lovers to gain access to some truly exceptional experiences while opening doors of possibility for young people,” said Lori Klinger, executive director of RTKids. “At Rosie’s Theater Kids, we know that access to the arts can change the trajectory of a child’s life. We are incredibly grateful to the Broadway community and our partners for helping make these opportunities possible.”

Proceeds from the auction will benefit RTKids’ comprehensive programming, which provides students with free performing arts education, academic support, college preparation and mentorship.

With the holiday season approaching, these exclusive experiences offer a unique opportunity to give an unforgettable gift that gives back.

REGISTER & BID

Bidding is now open, with the auction closing on December 3, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET. To explore the complete collection of experiences, register and place a bid, visit: https://www.juliensauctions.com/en/auctions/opening-doors-on-broadway

Opening Doors. Exclusive Experiences. Extraordinary Opportunities. Helping Kids Rehearse for Life.

ABOUT ROSIE’S THEATER KIDS

Founded in 2003 by Rosie O’Donnell and Lori Klinger, Rosie’s Theater Kids is a New York City-based nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of young people through the performing arts.

Through comprehensive training in music, dance and drama, coupled with academic guidance and mentorship, RTKids empowers underserved New York City students to build the confidence, creativity, resilience and life skills necessary to succeed in whatever path they choose.

At Rosie’s Theater Kids, students are not simply rehearsing for the stage — they’re rehearsing for life.

For more information, visit www.rosiestheaterkids.org.