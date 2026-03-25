Rosie’s Theater Kids' Annual PASSING IT ON GALA Will Return This Month

Rosie’s Theater Kids’ annual Passing It On Gala will take place on Monday, March 30th, 2026 in New York City.

After working diligently with their mentors for months, the students will share their talents in this new show.

As always, this event will celebrate over 20 years of changing young lives through arts education. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available!

About Rosie's Theater Kids

Rosie's Theater Kids, formerly known as Rosie's Broadway Kids, is a non-profit arts education organization started by actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell. RTKids was founded in 2003 and continually provides training in dance, music, and drama for students attending New York City public schools.

It is based on the Maravel Arts Center, 445 W. 45th St., in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan. The center is named for O'Donnel's teacher Pat Maravel who was instrumental in O'Donnell's interest in theatre.