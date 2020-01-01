SHUTDOWN UPDATES
RECAP: Laura Benanti Talked With Friends on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued this afternoon (2pm) with Guest Host Laura Benanti & Friends.
BWW Previews: Matsuki and Sabella Discuss New Book SO YOU WANT TO SING CABARET In Virtual Book Talk
Authors of upcoming cabaret how-to volume, Sue Matsuki and David Sabella, will discuss their book in a virtual book talk presented by The Lambs Inc.
BWW Feature: Isolating Singing Actresses Find Inspiration And Joy In Baking And Form the Quarantine Dessert Company
BWW Feature: Musical Theatre TikTokers To Watch
The theatres may be temporarily closed, but that isn't stopped our favourite performers from entertaining their fans! Here's some of our favourite performers who have hopped over to Tik Tok.
Matt Bomer & More Join WE ALL PLAY OUR PART Benefit
MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) announced today that Matt Bomer, Jeff Bridges, Regina Hicks, Norman Lear, Joel McHale, Katelyn Ohashi, Billy Ray, and Jeff Ross will join the star-studded line-up of talent participating in 'We All Play Our Part: A Benefit for MPTF'.
Adelphi Students, Alumni To Present Live Virtual Theater Production About Life In Quarantine
Adelphi Performing Arts Center (PAC) is bringing a unique, interactive, virtual theater experience to a home screen near you. 'Too Solid Flesh,' starring Adelphi students and alumni, explores youth in the midst of a pandemic, connections across screens and the dangerous undiscovered country of mental health in a world where it is lethal to touch. Performances will run May 17 through 24, on Zoom.