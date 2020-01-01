LIVE
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars- Live Now!
Broadway Rewind: MATILDA Gets a Little Bit Naughty on Broadway in 2012!
VIDEO: Watch Laura Benanti & Friends on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 15

    CAATA Announces Rescheduling Of National Asian American Theater Festival & Conference To May 2021

    Actors' Equity Calls For Arts Relief In the Wake of FROZEN Closing

    LATEST NEWS

    RECAP: Laura Benanti Talked With Friends and Sunshine Songs Participant Julia Bedeian Sang from BEAUTIFUL on STARS IN THE HOUSE

    Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued this afternoon (2pm) with Guest Host Laura Benanti & Friends.

    VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion- Live at BroadwayWorld on Wednesday!

    Quarantine-Inspired Musical, HOW TO SURVIVE THE END OF THE WORLD, Will Air This Week

    #BWWPrompts: Which Broadway Theatre Is Your Favorite and Why?

    Vote Now for Dreamcast of the Week - Gypsy!

    Regional Spotlight: How Huntington Theatre Company is Working Through The Global Health Crisis

    VIDEO: Michael Urie, Dana Delany and Tate Donovan Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!

    Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, May 18- with Laura Benanti, Meryl Streep and More!

    Sunny Showtunes: Find the Fun with A 'Spoonful' of MARY POPPINS

    Welcome to the New & Improved BroadwayWorld

    Calling All 2020 Graduates: Share Your Broadway-Themed Grad Caps With Us!

    Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, and THE BOYS IN THE BAND Cast Kickoff GLSEN RESPECT EVERYWHERE Week

    ABC to Rebroadcast THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG: VOLUME II This Friday!

    BWW Interview: Brandon Dirden & Crystal Dickinson Talk Being Honorees For The 52nd Street Project's Virtual Gala

    New York Theatre Barn to Stream New Musicals From Michael R. Jackson, Bobby Cronin and More

    VIDEO: Laura Linney Shares Her Hope for Broadway's Reopening

    Actors' Equity Says Senate Should Move Without Delay on COBRA Subsidy in the HEROES Act

    Steppenwolf Theatre Company Raises $640,000 with Online Fundraiser Featuring Laurie Metcalf, Phillipa Soo & More

    BWW Exclusive: Climb Some Stairs and Stay Fit with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!

    Weekly Polls RESULTS: Which Famous Role Would You Save?

    BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams with AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

    VIDEO: The Aloof Gets a Spoof for a Very Fosse Quarantine!

    Manhattan Theatre Club Announces Recipients of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Initiative Commissions

    BWW Album Review: Forget Sleepy, Wachter's TARRYTOWN Will Awaken Your Soul

    Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper

    VIDEO: Michael Urie, Dana Delany and Tate Donovan Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!
    BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams with AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
    Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: The Decade's Most Magical Episode with the Stars of ALADDIN
    NEW YORK CITY

    BWW Previews: Matsuki and Sabella Discuss New Book SO YOU WANT TO SING CABARET In Virtual Book Talk

    Authors of upcoming cabaret how-to volume, Sue Matsuki and David Sabella, will discuss their book in a virtual book talk presented by The Lambs Inc.

    BWW Feature: The Boy Band Project Releases New Music Video 'Back Here' Created Under Quarantine

    BWW Feature: For Broadway Pit Musicians The Music Goes On While In Quarantine

    BWW Feature: Isolating Singing Actresses Find Inspiration And Joy In Baking And Form the Quarantine Dessert Company

    BWW Feature: At Home With Anita Gillette

    Celebrate LGBT Landmark Caffe Cino Tomorrow Night on Zoom!

    UK / WEST END

    BWW Feature: Musical Theatre TikTokers To Watch

    The theatres may be temporarily closed, but that isn't stopped our favourite performers from entertaining their fans! Here's some of our favourite performers who have hopped over to Tik Tok.

    VIDEO: Andrew Scott SEA WALL Film Extends Stream for One Week

    BWW Review: ANASTASIA, Royal Opera House

    BWW Review: CATS, The Shows Must Go On

    BWW Album Review: RAGS - THE MUSICAL (Original London Cast Recording) is Timely & Beautiful

    BWW Review: BARBER SHOP CHRONICLES, National Theatre At Home

    AROUND THE BROADWAY WORLD

    Los Angeles

    Matt Bomer & More Join WE ALL PLAY OUR PART Benefit

    MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) announced today that Matt Bomer, Jeff Bridges, Regina Hicks, Norman Lear, Joel McHale, Katelyn Ohashi, Billy Ray, and Jeff Ross will join the star-studded line-up of talent participating in 'We All Play Our Part: A Benefit for MPTF'.

    HAMILTON at the Pantages Cancelled Through September 6; Run Extended Through February

    SIX, AMERICAN UTOPIA, Rachel Chavkin, Ben Levi Ross, and Billy Porter-Directed THE PURISTS Take Home Elliot Norton Awards

    Long Island

    Adelphi Students, Alumni To Present Live Virtual Theater Production About Life In Quarantine

    Adelphi Performing Arts Center (PAC) is bringing a unique, interactive, virtual theater experience to a home screen near you. 'Too Solid Flesh,' starring Adelphi students and alumni, explores youth in the midst of a pandemic, connections across screens and the dangerous undiscovered country of mental health in a world where it is lethal to touch. Performances will run May 17 through 24, on Zoom.

    Survey Finds Many Theatergoers Nationally Will Not Immediately Return to Theaters When They Reopen

    Chicago Symphony Orchestra is Considering a Downsized Reopening With Socially-Distanced Musicians and Audience

