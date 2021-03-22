Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Richard Ridge to Chat with John Lloyd Young on the Clubhouse App

Tune in on the Clubhouse app on March 26 at 3pm ET!

Mar. 22, 2021  

Richard Ridge to Chat with John Lloyd Young on the Clubhouse App BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge will be chatting with Broadway star John Lloyd Young on the new audio platform Clubhouse!

Tune in on the app on March 26 at 3pm ET. Click here to access the event.

John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award. Young has performed concerts at The White House, Carnegie Hall, New Year's Eve in Times Square, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Golf Club, The Hollywood Bowl, the Cafe Carlyle as well as Feinstein's in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. He served as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by Barack Obama.

What is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is an invite-only space for casual, drop-in audio conversations-with friends and other interesting people around the world. Go online anytime to chat with the people you follow, or hop in as a listener and hear what others are talking about.


