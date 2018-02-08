Rialto Chatter: Could CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Be Headed to the West End?

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail an exciting new production of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's Caroline, Or Change could be angling for a West End run.

According to Baz's column, Adam Speer, executive producer of Ambassador Theatre Group, said that the new production of the musical presented at the Chichester Festival Theatre was 'one of the most exciting, timely and beautiful productions' he saw last year.

The production is currently prepping for a transfer from Chichester to The Hampstead Theatre, where some new faces including Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Carole Stennett, Sharon Rose, and T'Shan Williams, will join star Sharon D. Clarke as Caroline Thibodeaux, from March 12 - April 21.

Baz also reports that ATG will be putting "enhancement" money into the Hampstead production, with the hopes for a potential West End transfer.

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE was the opening production in the Minerva Theatre of Festival 2017, the first under the leadership of Daniel Evans and Rachel Tackley as Artistic and Executive Director, where it enjoyed a sell-out run. Acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, it was described as 'an exceptional show' (Telegraph); 'rich, fresh and vibrant' (Chichester Observer); 'moving and magical' (Mail on Sunday); 'one of the most gloriously disruptive, completely distinctive musicals of the last 20 years' (Observer); 'a profound and powerful evening' (Evening Standard).

"Change come fast and change come slow." It's 1963 in Louisiana, and for Caroline Thibodeaux the world is changing too fast. The president has just been shot and a fight for racial justice is sweeping the nation. Caroline, a black maid serving a Jewish household, desires only a good night's rest and a decent life for her children. A melodious moon provides the commentary as her relationship with young Noah, the precocious son of her employers, becomes complicated by pocket change. With its moving rock, gospel, and klezmer score, this exquisite musical is a riveting statement addressed to a nation still gripped by inequality.

Read the full story at The Daily Mail.

Image courtesy of Chichester Festival Theatre.





Related Articles