Ria Jones, Jordan Shaw and Trevor Dion Nicholas Complete the Cast of the Halloween Episode of THE THEATRE CHANNEL

A rock-themed episode 3 will be released Friday, November 27 featuring Shan Ako, Alex Gaumond, Rob Houchen, Francesca Jackson, Aisha Jawando, and John Owen-Jones.

Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Café have announced additional details for the next two episodes of The Theatre Channel.

Debuting this Friday, October 30, Episode 2 is a Halloween-themed episode with songs from The Rocky Horror Show, Beetlejuice, Into the Woods, Dracula, Carrie, Young Frankenstein and Jekyll and Hyde. The episode is available to purchase now, ahead of its Friday release. Ria Jones, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Jordan Shaw complete the previously announced lineup of Aimie Atkinson, Linzi Hateley, Sophie Isaacs, Bradley Jaden and Josh Piterman.

Episode 3 - the Rock Episode - will be released on Friday, November 27 and will feature the following talent and performances:

Shan Ako (Les Misérables) singing "I'll Cover You (Reprise)" from Rent

Alex Gaumond (Legally Blonde, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) singing "Le Monde est Stone" from Starmania

Rob Houchen (Light in the Piazza, Les Misérables) singing "Gethsemene" from Jesus Christ Superstar

Francesca Jackson (Tina: The Musical, I'd Do Anything) singing "Forgiven" from Jagged Little Pill

Aisha Jawando (Tina: The Musical) singing "Acid Queen" from The Who's Tommy

John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) singing "Pity the Child" from Chess

The Theatre Channel is a brand-new web series showcasing well-known musical theatre classics - a unique hybrid of stage and screen. Performed by the cream of British and international musical theatre talent, each episode is staged and filmed with high production values on location at The Theatre Café in the heart of the West End, making full use of the whole space - from the bar seating area all the way up to the roof - and feature a mix of 5-6 standalone performances, ordinarily set in a café, bar or restaurant. Many of the performances are supported by the Café Four, a regular cast made up of other West End talents.

Episode 2 - the Halloween Episode - will include the following talent and performances:

Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, Six) singing "Dead Mom" from Beetlejuice

Linzi Hateley (Mamma Mia!, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Blood Brothers) singing "When There Is No One" from Carrie

Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked) and Sophie Isaacs (Six, Heathers: The Musical) singing "Life After Life" from Dracula

Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard, Evita) singing "Last Midnight" from Into The Woods

Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin, Dreamgirls) singing "The Time Warp" from The Rocky Horror Show

Josh Piterman (The Phantom of the Opera) singing "The Confrontation" from Jekyll and Hyde

Jordan Shaw (The Scottsboro Boys, The Lion King) leading "Transylvania Mania" from Young Frankenstein, along with the Café Four

The first episode - starring Tarinn Callender, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Oliver Ormson, Matt Henry MBE, Lucie Jones, Jenna Russell and Jodie Steele is available to purchase and download via www.thetheatrecafe.co.uk/channel - once purchased, audiences are able to watch episodes unlimited times.

The Theatre Channel's Café Four is comprised of Alyn Hawke (Oklahoma, Follies, 42nd Street), Emily Langham (The Boy Friend, Oklahoma, West Side Story), Sadie-Jean Shirley (City of Angels, Ghost: The Musical, Aladdin) and Alex Woodward (Mamma Mia, Hairspray).

The Theatre Channel is produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Café, with direction and choreography by Bill Deamer and musical supervision by Michael England, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran, videography by Ben Hewis and hair and makeup by Diana Hudson.

