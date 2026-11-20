Irish Repertory Theatre is presenting The Good Thief by Conor McPherson, directed by Justin Waldman and starring Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald. The production will now run through December 20, 2026, in Irish Rep's W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre.

It all began with an incident… The Good Thief is a one-man play in the form of a confession: After a seemingly straightforward job spirals into betrayal and violence, a small-time Irish gangster is forced to face the consequences. In telling his sordid and riveting tales, he finally has the chance to reflect on his past and long for a future beyond brutality.

Originally premiered in Dublin in 1994, The Good Thief was written by Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson. Starring three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, this seldom-seen play is now presented by Irish Repertory Theatre in association with Two River Theater. See what the critics are saying...

Tim Teeman, The New York Times: We laugh at our narrator’s wry observations of a life careening off the tracks — Fitzgerald has a marvelous, lilting timbre — and recoil at his unapologetic penchant for violence and misogyny. His fireside-gentle demeanor breaks with occasional flashes of anger that are jarring — and perhaps telling of the true darkness of his character. We hang on the narrator’s every word while fearing the bolts of darkness ricocheting through him.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: There are any number of New York actors—the honorary title the Brits bestow is jobbing actors—who have their distinctive, honed talents, their charms, their inner light and are readily hired to shine as part of an ensemble. As a result. Fitzgerald has earned nominations for the heavy theater awards passed around every spring. So, it’s a pleasure to have the opportunity of seeing him showcased in such a challenging solo role, seeing him meeting the challenge so comfortably, so assuredly, so effortlessly, so winningly.

Marc Miller, Talkin' Broadway: I'd say Fitzgerald's work here is more diligent than inspired, but even a diligent Christopher Fitzgerald is worth watching. And McPherson's play–an early one, from 1994–does afford a look into a part of Irish culture that doesn't get dramatized a lot. We've had our share of plays about the Troubles, the IRA, the underclass's hardscrabble existence. Here's one about violent lowlifes and their skewed worldview. Not a place you'd want to live, but a diverting way to spend 70 minutes.

David Walters, The Front Row Center: The talent assembled to tell this story has come together to create something that goes beyond their individual contributions. A firecracker of a play. I can’t recommend it enough.