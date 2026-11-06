Review Roundup: SLANTED FLOORS Opens With Kyle Beltran and Adam Chanler-Berat

Slanted Floors, is now officially open, performed in an intimate, 30-seat performance space within the Astor Place Theatre building in Lower Manhattan.

Created by Billy McEntee and directed by Ryan Dobrin, Slanted Floors reunites original cast members Lucille Lortel Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kyle Beltran and Lortel Award nominee Adam Chanler-Berat whose performances were widely praised in the production's initial runs in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

In Slanted Floors, Kaplan (Chanler-Berat) and Teddy (Beltran) live in a rent-controlled apartment downtown where they work, gossip, and dream. This one night, you're invited into their home. See what the critics are saying...

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: And here is where the original production probably worked better; the entire (tiny) audience was made to feel a part of it, although (is this too pedestrian of me to notice) their presence is never really explained, or even acknowledged, other than implicitly as characters; are they Kaplan and Teddy’s dinner guests? These are probably not questions that the soup-eaters themselves would wonder about, but the expanded transfer has created a new class of conventional audience members, who are kept at a distance, and can view what’s going on more conventionally.

Jerry Portwood, 1 Minute Critic: Billy McEntee’s intimate two-hander Slanted Floors finds high stakes in the smallest domestic rituals, and Kyle Beltran and Adam Chanler-Berat play them with unnerving, lived-in precision.

Jason P. Frank, Vulture: Slanted Floors is, by nature, voyeuristic. Though it’s theatrical during Teddy’s monologue and Kaplan’s daytime showcase, the couple’s one-on-one interaction remains entirely grounded in reality, to the point where the audience feels like they’re intruding. Beltran, in particular, holds such extreme eye contact that I, at one point, found myself catching my breath.