Review Roundup: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens At Pasadena Playhouse - Read The Reviews!

Pasadena Playhouse presents the cult classic musical Little Shop of Horrors, now on stage through through October 20!

The production stars George Salazar as "Seymour Krelborn;" MJ Rodriguez as "Audrey;" and Amber Riley as "Audrey ll." They are be joined by Kevin Chamberlin, three-time Tony Award nominee known for his theatre roles such as Horton in Seussical and Fester in The Addams Family on Broadway in the role of "Mr. Mushnik" and Matthew Wilkas as "Orin Scrivello."

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors is rounded out by Brittany Campbell, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells, and puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.

In Little Shop of Horrors (book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken), a power-hungry, R&B-singing, carnivorous plant sets its sights on world domination! Directed by Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Geffen Playhouse) with Music Direction by Darryl Archibald and Choreography by Will B. Bell, this deviously delicious sci-fi musical comedy favorite comes to the Playhouse with some deliciously devious new twists: a brand new puppet concept for Audrey II, and a whole new take on Skid Row.

See what the critics are saying!

Charles McNulty, Los Angeles Times: A new production of "Little Shop of Horrors" that opened Wednesday at Pasadena Playhouse takes an entirely different tack. The goofiness hasn't been banished in this crisp revival starring George Salazar as Seymour, the nerdy flower shop drone with an unusual horticultural flair, and MJ Rodriguez as the delicate co-worker he would like to rescue from a malignant relationship. But this comic book tale is treated with more realism than usual, and the leads draw out the full humanity of their characters.

Jordan Riefe, The Hollywood Reporter: In the rollicking revival of Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse, MJ Rodriguez stars as Audrey, an abused and forlorn romantic, not unlike her role as the no-nonsense maternal Blanca Evangelista on FX's Pose. The fact that she's the first trans performer to take on the role isn't what makes this stripped-down iteration feel fresh; brisk and rhythmic pacing emphasizing music over dialogue is key to keeping this vivacious production whimsically afloat.

Related Articles