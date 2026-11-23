It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is now officially open at the Broadhurst Theatre! It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is playing a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 3, 2027.



Adapted for the stage by Joe Landry and based on the story “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, the play transports audiences to a 1940s radio studio, where a company of actors gathers to perform Frank Capra’s timeless classic, live on-the-air, complete with a foley artist and holiday carols.



Andrew Rannells leads the company as George Bailey, opposite Megan Hilty as Mary Bailey. Tituss Burgess plays Clarence and others, Harry Hamlin takes on Mr. Potter and others, and Lisa Rinna plays Violet and others. Foley artist Leslie Bloome creates the sound effects onstage in real time. Jeanna de Waal and Martin Landry complete the cast as standbys.

It’s the timeless story of George Bailey, a man who has spent his life putting the needs of others before his own. When a crisis forces him to look back on the life he’s lived, he discovers just how much one person can mean to the people around him. See what the critics are saying...

Laura Collins-Hughes, New York Times: And yet the show, a Christmas bagatelle that is neither cynical nor syrupy, left me cheerful. It ends with carols. Accompanied by Andy Einhorn on piano, the actors burst into song — Burgess and Hilty exquisitely. Comfort and joy indeed, and then a dusting of snow to see us out the door.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: There are several practical reasons for the stage version to be a pretend radio broadcast. It allows for a manageable cast: The dozens of characters can be portrayed by five. It’s fun to see them voicing the different characters in front of us. Harry Hamlin stands out as the villain Mr. Potter, all the more impressively, when Hamlin as Potter is in conversation with Hamlin as George’s upstanding father Peter Bailey.

Frank J. Avella, The Contending: They all rock their roles from the fabulous Megan Hilty as Sally Applewhite (love that name) playing Mary to the hilarious Tituss Burgess as Paul Andrews as Clarence (and some others) to the delightful married couple, Harry Hamlin as Freddy Fillmore as the narrator as well as Mr. Potter and Lisa Rinna portraying Lana Sherwood who voices a number of roles. I especially enjoyed watching both Hamlin and Rinna looking at one another with adoration, while the other was performing.

Bobby McGuire, 1 Minute Critic: Ultimately, this is an evening for fans of the film, as newcomers are likely to get lost without visual context. But this is the season of second chances, and like George Bailey, the show is richer than it knows: a game cast, lush period trimmings, and a carol or two to send you back out into the cold. Only a Mr. Potter would leave this one off the nice list.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: A surprise success is Lisa Rinna in a variety of roles. No surprise is her deft interpretation of the floozy Violet (Gloria Grahame in the movie); totally convincing and unexpected is Rinna’s portrayal of the Bailey kids and others.

Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide: But by this time, the show has ultimately left little impact. Even the sound effects summon a low-wattage wow. It’s a retracing — largely a reading — that fails to summon fresh magic from a movie that’s become so familiar, people can practically recite it. Why not make more of the opportunity the live broadcast format presents? One could imagine a fun commercial break during the live airing, perhaps; a visit from Santa; or more festive flair. Clarence gets his wings, but one wishes the show delivered more of a lift.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: This story has become legend; we don’t need fancy sets or even a lot of words, to picture it in our mind’s eye. The production, which ends with the cast singing Christmas carols, creates a gather-round-the-hearth sense of community and warmth. This is the theatrical equivalent of gingerbread cookies and hot cocoa, comfort food for the soul.

Dalton Ross, Entertainment Weekly: Even without any other shades to play, Rannells still manages to be a delight, gesticulating and punctuating his lines with gusto and verve. If anything, Rannells is maybe too good, as he barely even looks at the pages he is supposed to be reading, but the juice his animated performance generates is definitely worth the squeeze.

Caitlin Hornik, The Independent: Rinna playing a Bailey child has a few particularly funny moments. The standout, though, is Hilty. Fans of the film likely recall the famous scene in which the moon shines in Donna Reed’s eyes; here, it’s Hilty who glistens and glows in the spotlight. She is so comfortable on stage — a quality that stands out against some of her miscast colleagues — and steals attention regardless of whether she’s standing at a microphone delivering a heartfelt line or quietly sifting through her script on the sidelines.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: Perhaps its return in this form may affect whether audiences are readily prepared to accept its insistence. Even as recently as three weeks ago, it might have been greeted with a cynical, “Oh yeah, what’s so wonderful about it?” Due, however, to the just-experienced political blue wave, it seems as if the possibility of a renewed wonderful life has returned. If this is so, It’s a Wonderful Life is here to share the now reawakened—not to say “woke”—hope.

Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: Zaks assembles a fine company of personable professionals to make the wonderful most of the radio show and everybody sincerely does, looking perfectly swell in spiffy period duds (designed by Loquasto). An ever-boyish Rannells and a sweet-voiced Hilty are delightful to know as George and Mary. More than a dozen people are evoked through voice and manner alone by a craggy, thoroughly charming Hamlin, who depicts mean Mister Potter with a hand on his hip and a wicked glint in his eye. Adorable as usual, Burgess giggles as Clarence the Angel, bumbles about as Uncle Billy, and hee-haws as Sam Wainright, among others. Violet, the flirty party girl, seems a natural role for Rinna, who further lends credible voices to everybody’s mom and several kiddies, especially little Zuzu whose “Teacher says …” observation cues a cheery conclusion complete with a quick round of carols by everybody.