Review Roundup: FOLLIES, Starring Imelda Staunton, Opens at the National Theatre

Follies just opened at the National Theatre.

1971, New York. There's a party on the stage of the Weissman Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Including such classic songs as Broadway Baby, I'm Still Here and Losing My Mind, Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre.

Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling new production. Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, the production is directed by Dominic Cooke (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom).

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Michael Billington, The Guardian: ...Dominic Cooke's superb revival, reverting to the structure of the 1971 original and ditching the optimistic conclusion that marred the 1987 West End production, gives this bleakly festive musical a poetic unity I didn't realise it possessed. The paradox is that Cooke achieves unity by stretching, to the limit, the show's obsession with duality...Cooke's real breakthrough, however, is to suggest that every character in the show is haunted by the ghosts of the past, something that is true even in the celebrated pastiche numbers...Imelda Staunton is unforgettable as Sally, presenting us at first with a cheerily smiling soul: her delivery of In Buddy's Eyes, in which Sally self-deludingly believes she is adored by her husband, had a radiant happiness that brought a lump to my throat. By the end, as she sings the Gershwin-influenced Losing My Mind, Staunton shows that Sally is a lovelorn wreck as her voice seems to dissolve on the song's final syllable.

Mark Shenton, London Theatre: Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's 1971 Broadway masterwork Follies is a literally overwhelming experience. I cried from virtually the beginning to the haunting end of this evocative portrait...Director Dominic Cooke and choreographer Deamer happily make many good decisions on the roads they choose to play this journey on, bringing haunting echoes of the past into play along with the close-up emotions of the present. The National's utterly spectacular production...is also about glorifying the Broadway musical...Philip Quast...is simply breathtaking, owning the stage with his resonant baritone and wounded performance as the troubled Ben. As his wife Phyllis, Janie Dee is pure class...Imelda Staunton's Sally is absolutely heartbreaking with "In Buddy's Eyes" and devastating in "Losing My Mind."

Sarah Crampton, WhatsOnStage: The value of Dominic Cooke's perceptive production for the National Theatre, which returns to the original book, is that it establishes the greatness of Follies once and for all thanks to four illuminating and dazzling central performances and a thoughtful approach which strips back familiar songs to reveal them in different lights...Cooke emphasises - on occasions over-emphasises - this dual structure, the constant intrusion of the past into the present...Its strength lies less in its spectacle than in the calibrated detail of every single performance, the way each turn in the spotlight becomes an admission of self...Nowhere is this dramatic truthfulness more vivid than in the playing of the central quartet.

Check back for updates!

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Related Articles