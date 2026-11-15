Review Roundup: DOWNSTATE Opens on Broadway - Updating Live

The Broadway premiere of Downstate, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, opens tonight at the Booth Theatre for a limited 12-week engagement.

The Broadway cast of Downstate features Cassie Beck, two-time Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman, Evening Standard Award nominee Francis Guinan, Adrian Martinez, Al'Jaleel McGhee, Tony Award nominee Thomas Sadoski, Ivy Wolk, and Emmy Award winner Liza Colón-Zayas.

In downstate Illinois, four men convicted of sex crimes against minors live together in a group home, their every movement governed by restrictions that continue to close in around them. The house's fragile order begins to fracture as an accuser arrives to confront his abuser, bringing with him a storm of unspoken memories. Shockingly funny, savage and furiously political, Bruce Norris's play pulls audiences into a world where punishment is unending, compassion itself can feel like a transgression, and forgiveness is always out of reach.

Check out what the critics are saying about the new play...

Helen Shaw , New York Times: Freeman, giving the performance of a lifetime as Dee, dominates “Downstate.” Whatever Dee has done (and believes about underage consent), he is the play’s conscience, and, in a way, its accountant and litigator. He knows when to tell Felix to ask for a lawyer; he knows, to the penny, how much each man owes for groceries. In argument, he’s devastating — drawling and funny, then quick as a viper. Dee doesn’t deny th

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theatre: Detractors of “Downstate” understandably focus on the tendentious way the playwright tackles the issue of justice and empathy for sex offenders and their victims. What is harder to take issue with is his skills as a dramatist – his ability to find moments of comedy and pathos, offering up scenes that seem casual as the men’s day unfolds, but wind up carefully plotted, and climax in some unexpected theatrics. What we remember most vividly are the portraits of men we would rather not think about.

Adam Feldman, TimeOut New York: In this context, it is difficult to talk about what Downstate is doing without risking adding fuel to the pyre. (Senator Ted Cruz cited a positive review of the play in the Washington Post as proof that “the corporate media is praising pedophilia.”) But that is why Norris’s play seems so necessary. It uses tools of theater—imagination, nuance, empathy, irony—to make space for a conversation that seems hardly possible anywhere else.

Lane Williamson, ExeuntNYC: All in all, Downstate remains a play worth seeing (there isn’t another one like it) and Mantello’s production is finely calibrated. If you saw it off-Broadway, you might, like I did, feel the power’s turned down a little, but if you didn’t, it’s likely to zap you with its intensity. At this stage of its life, the discourse around Downstate’s content has been played out, but it’s still worthwhile to engage.

Greg Evans, Deadline: Playwright Norris (he wrote the excellent Clybourne Park) builds the tension and momentum of Downstate almost entirely through character interaction – it’s only in retrospect that we realize there hasn’t been much by way of plot, or at least action, in what we’ve just witnessed – and yet the entire play is compelling from beginning to end. We watch as Dee, the most outwardly compassionate and intelligent of the bunch, gradually shows his meaner side, and Gio, for all his lip service to self-improvement and goal-setting, constantly puts himself (and others) in danger. Sad Felix, whose denials of rule-breaking

Robert Hofler , The Wrap: Obviously, this is a rave review. But there are caveats. “Downstate” was better, even more disturbing under the direction of Pam Mackinnon in its 2022 Off Broadway incarnation. Joe Mantello now directs, and fortunately he has kept Freeman and Guinan on board. Mantello delivers equally memorable performances from newcomers Sadoski, Martinez and Colon-Zayas.

Zachary Stewart, TheaterMania: The cast is mostly new, with Guinan and Freeman reprising their off-Broadway performances. Guinan bracingly, and often hilariously, depicts a man whose habitual cheer is a defense mechanism to ward off the darkness (we also feel why Andy finds it so infuriating). But it’s Freeman’s portrayal of Dee that is truly remarkable. With clear voice and extravagantly rolling eyes, Freeman fully inhabits the role of a man who refuses to give society the one thing it cannot force from him: shame. It’s a heroic performance.

Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post: All of the acting, especially from Freeman and Sadoski, is as muscular and vigorous as Norris’ brilliant writing. And Joe Mantello, fresh off “Death of a Salesman,” directs each scene as a cage match with not a single wasted second. It’s a veritable gasp-a-thon.

Roma Torre, NY Stage Review: Downstate is not an easy play to watch. But it is a stunning achievement, meticulously constructed and emotionally devastating. Norris isn’t out to change minds. Instead he casts an unflinching light on one of society’s darkest scourges, challenging us to confront an unsettling question: What exactly makes a monster?

Michael Sommers, NY Stage Review: The dialogue usually is quick, terse, frank, at times dryly humorous, especially when uttered with point and precision by the superb acting ensemble directed with typical sensitivity by Joe Mantello. The artists dig deeply into their characters, and the result is they portray these people as naturally as the clothes they wear on their backs. Sadoski’s complex performance as woeful Andy, whose misery slowly simmers into rage, serves to drive the drama, and Freeman’s wry, upright attitude as Dee helps to give the audience perspective, but everyone provides sterling work. Immeasurably supporting the artists, Mantello’s production of the play is meticulously finished in every way, from designer Ann Roth’s character-true clothes to the way Heather Gilbert’s unobtrusive lighting design quietly suggests changes in mood.

Brian Scott Lipton, Cititour: Despite its troubling subject matter, I beg you not to avoid this remarkable work and production, which is currently the finest (and finest acted) show on Broadway!

Gillian Russo, New York Theatre Guide: It's not for the faint of heart and is likely to be emotionally disturbing no matter your experience with Norris's subject matter. And yet, although it's a show I don't particularly want to see again, Downstate is the kind of show at which repeat viewings would spark deeper thought about its complex debates and uncover new intricacies of the ensemble's layered performances. At one point, Andy falls into his old instinct to seek Fred's approval and support and quickly recoils at doing so. Downstate itself has a similarly repulsive yet undeniable pull.

Owen Myers, The Guardian: Downstate is a blistering examination of what being treated as scum does to a person’s psyche. As the play reaches its crescendo, the man from the opening scene (Thomas Sadoski) returns in the hope of closure for his “assault by a serial predator”. Dee has a rather different framing of the incident. “What’s the big deal? You had your dick sucked.” With lines as nasty as this, it seemed that all the air had gone from the auditorium at multiple points. Downstate shows that these four sex offenders crave bitter revenge on a world that has kicked them to the curb. This production is nuanced enough that you feel why they would.