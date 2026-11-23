August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS is running now at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. What are the critics saying about the latest August Wilson revival? Read the reviews below!

Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the production has already extended its run by one week due to popular demand and will now play through January 17, 2027.

The revival stars Chanté Adams as Ruby, Russell Hornsby as Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton, Kristolyn Lloyd as Vera, Michael Potts as Red Carter, Roslyn Ruff as Louise, John Douglas Thompson as Hedley and Daniel J. Watts as Canewell.

Set in 1940s Pittsburgh, Seven Guitars follows blues musician Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton as he attempts to reclaim his relationship with the woman he loves and pursue a better future. Through the stories and experiences of his friends and neighbors, Wilson explores ambition, masculinity, community and the challenges facing Black Americans.

Santiago-Hudson has a longstanding connection to Wilson's work, having won his first Tony Award for his performance in the original 1996 Broadway production of Seven Guitars. He also directed the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Jitney and received a Tony nomination for his performance in Joe Turner's Come and Gone.

The creative team includes choreographer Kenneth L. Roberson, scenic designer Michael Carnahan, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Rui Rita, sound designer Justin Ellington, hair and wig designer Nikiya Mathis and original music by Junior Mack.

Sara Holdren, Vulture : Though Santiago-Hudson doesn’t pull off a production that keeps that engine consistently blazing, he — as a superb actor of Wilson himself — does make space for us to meet these people in all their fullness. And that’s not nothing.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: And yes, the play has a plot. It’s framed as a mystery: Who killed Floyd Schoolboy Barton? But, after the funeral scene, the bulk of the play is one long flashback: Floyd (Russell Hornsby) learns that the song he recorded is a hit on the radio (“That’s All Right,” later covered by Elvis Presley.) He becomes determined to win back Vera (Kristolyn Lloyd), the woman he cheated on, reclaim his guitar from the pawn shop, and take both woman and guitar, as well as his backup band, to Chicago, with dreams of cutting another hit with a record company, and this time getting paid real for it. Nothing goes as hoped – for Floyd, or for the other characters. But each of them get their own moments on stage, to bicker, and to shmooze and to dream.

Kelsey Minor, 1 Minute Critic: August Wilson’s Seven Guitars begins at a graveside yet makes room for bawdy laughs, unrequited love, and a bluesman who refuses to live his life without.

Roma Torre, New York Stage Review: Like a great blues composition, Seven Guitars finds beauty in sorrow, humor in hardship and poetry in pain. And when the final note fades, it resonates long after the lights go down.

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: If Santiago-Hudson is taking requests, perhaps next he can tackle King Hedley II, which picks up a few threads and characters from Seven Guitars. Ruby makes a return appearance. Her Alabama beau Elmore, unseen but discussed here, comes in. Canewell has morphed into a newspaper-collecting prophet-like eccentric named Stool Pigeon. The title character is, of course, Hedley’s son. His friend, Mister, is the now-grown son of Red Carter. Even a very significant and symbolic prop pops up again. No spoilers, but sharp Seven Guitars viewers will know it when they see it.

Austin Fimmano, New York Theatre Guide: Santiago-Hudson’s relationship to the play is evident, as his production feels deeply lived in. The relationships portrayed by this talented cast feel just as deep. Slow-moving though it may be, seeing this production of Seven Guitars is like getting an intimate look at the conversations that happen between the scenes of a life, and feeling grateful for the privilege.

Howard Miller, Talkin' Broadway: Seven Guitars is brilliantly directed by August Wilson master actor and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Canewell in the show's Broadway outing in 1996. If the characters can be seen as musical instruments interacting as a jazz and blues ensemble, then Santiago-Hudson is their gifted conductor. He has also smartly enlisted blues guitarist Junior Mack (they worked together in Santiago-Hudson's solo play Lackawanna Blues a few years back) to provide original music to accompany what is a richly rewarding production.

Kenji Fujishima, TheaterMania: With this Lincoln Center Theater revival, it also helps to have a cast and a director—Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who won a Tony for playing Canewell in 1996—fully in tune with Wilson’s idiom. Hornsby catches Floyd’s ladies’-man magnetism and innocent self-belief right down to the visible swagger in his walk. Watts and Potts bring a similar energy and charisma to their performances as Canewell and Red, respectively; while Thompson does a fine job bringing shades of humanity to offset Hedley’s schematism. Ruff (who played Vera in Santiago-Hudson’s Signature Theatre revival in 2006) cuts a no-nonsense profile as the weatherbeaten Louise, with Lloyd showing hints of a more optimistic side amid her skepticism toward Floyd. Adams lights up the stage with her come-hither ways.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: For all its lofty language, Santiago-Hudson’s production has an earthbound quality that emanates from Michael Carnahan’s set design, a blend of the hyper-realistic and the stylized, as well as Karen Perry’s sharp costumes and Nikiya Mathis’ hair and wig design. The original music, by Junior Mack, provides a steady backbeat to a story that depends on building harmonies from seemingly impromptu vamps of discordant phrases. Each character gets a moment or two to speak their piece. But as in many an August Wilson story, there is no peace to be had for its flawed but unmistakably human characters. That is Wilson’s great achievement, to sketch all the ways in which the Black man could be held back — including by his own decisions. As in any blues number, Seven Guitars succeeds on the strength of an ensemble that blends well even as it astonishes us with its sudden variations. No false notes here.