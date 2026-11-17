Black Lives Black Words International Project has released its first two digital publications, putting two decades of stage work directly into the hands of actors and writers: Voices of the Bayou: Audition Monologues and Thirty Days of Fire: A Playwriting Prompt Deck. Both are available now at blacklivesblackwords.org/support.

Voices of the Bayou features 24 monologues for men and women from the plays of Reginald Edmund, including Southbridge, winner of the Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award; The Ordained Smile of Saint Sadie May Jenkins; The Irregulars; and The Mystery Chronicles. The collection provides contemporary audition material written for Black actors. It is available as an instant download for $20.

Thirty Days of Fire adapts Edmund's teaching method into a deck of 30 prompt cards, one for each day. Each card includes a writing prompt and what Edmund calls "the turn," the second push where the play develops. The deck is available as an instant download for $15, with a hard-copy edition also available by mail.

"We have always said the revolution will be written," said Reginald Edmund, co-founder of Black Lives Black Words and executive artistic director of The Culture House HTX. "Now the revolution has a store shelf. An actor in Atlanta can walk into an audition tomorrow carrying a voice from the bayou. A young writer in Chicago can start the play tonight. No gatekeeper. No waiting room. The work goes straight to the people it was written for."

Proceeds from both publications support Black Lives Black Words and the development of Culture House HTX, a Black-centered cultural institution in Houston's Second Ward. The venue will include a black box theater, bookstore and wine and beer bar under one roof, with an opening planned for Juneteenth 2027.

The release is part of the organization's Season Zero programming, which includes the monthly Dungeons and Blerds improv night and the Fractured Atlas Adopt a Square Foot campaign.

About Reginald Edmund

Reginald Edmund is a playwright, dramaturg, screenwriter and educator from Houston, Texas. He is the executive artistic director and co-founder of The Culture House HTX and co-founded Black Lives Black Words International Project in 2014. The organization has brought together more than 300 playwrights of color across two continents and three countries.

His City of the Bayou Collection includes Southbridge, published by Broadway Play Publishing; Daughters of the Moon; Blood on the Bayou; and The Ordained Smile of Saint Sadie May Jenkins. He is a Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Fellow and resident dramaturg of the Robey Theatre Company Playwrights Lab. He also teaches theater at Sam Houston MSTC and Texas Southern University.

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